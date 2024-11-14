https://sputnikglobe.com/20241114/what-does-russia-expect-from-trump-20-senior-russian-lawmaker-explains-1120882629.html

What Does Russia Expect From Trump 2.0? Senior Russian Lawmaker Explains

Russia has no illusions about Donald Trump’s return to the White House, Konstantin Kosachev, Vice Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, told Sputnik.

“I’m sure that Trump will be very uncomfortable for Russia. I use this word on purpose, an uncomfortable interlocutor, partner, opponent – whatever you want to call him, because he will fiercely defend his vision of the national interests of the United States. I specifically say that he will advocate not for the national interests of the United States, but for his own vision of what those national interests are, which in some respects would be reasonable, and in others, in my opinion, would be erroneous,” he said.What explains Moscow’s pessimism about Trump’s second term? Two issues stand out in particular, according to Kosachev. The first is that Trump is a difficult interlocutor on arms control negotiations due to his “certain internal repulsion” to treating other countries as equals to the United States. The second area of concern is that Trump is likely to put pressure on Russia to distance itself from China and Iran, two important strategic partners.“This will be a very big problem for Russia, because of course we are interested in solving some problems through cooperation and dialogue with the United States of America,” he said. “But I am confident that we will never be willing to turn our backs on our current partners, who let me remind you once again have behaved with the highest degree of quality and decency towards Russia in these difficult times, for the sake of purely theoretical gains.”There is also skepticism in Moscow on whether Trump will be a meaningful improvement over Biden on the issue of Ukraine. Last week, The Wall Street Journal published a Ukraine peace deal blueprint that is reportedly being discussed by Trump advisors. The main points of the plan include freezing the current front line and declaring a demilitarized zone along its length, sending European troops as “peacekeepers” to Ukraine, and delaying the question of Ukraine’s NATO membership by 20 years.Such a deal would be a nonstarter for Moscow, Kosachev told Sputnik. He explained that the root of the Russia-Ukraine conflict is a fundamental divergence in values between the two countries. Russia cannot accept a Ukraine that persecutes its Russian minority and glorifies Nazi collaborators during World War II. Unless and until there is a paradigm shift in Ukrainian politics, there can be no lasting peace between the two countries.“This is precisely how it will erupt over and over again in Russian-Ukrainian relations, if we reduce the whole thing to a ceasefire, establish de facto control over the areas where the line of contact now runs, and leave everything else for later. Freezing the conflict works exclusively for the benefit of Ukraine,” he added.Trump’s victory has sparked a media frenzy about the future of NATO. For example, NPR ran an article with the headline “Trump's second term could force NATO into a reckoning with its relationship with the US,” while some Western pundits have gone so far as to suggest that Trump could pull the United States out of NATO if other member states don’t radically increase their defense spending.Such a scenario seems highly unlikely from Russia’s perspective, Kosachev“I say this with great regret,” Kosachev added. “I would very much like to see the collapse of NATO for the sake of global security, global stability, and global peace.”

