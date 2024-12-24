https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/biden-signs-2025-defense-budget-into-law---white-house-1121250420.html
Biden Signs 2025 Defense Budget Into Law - White House
US President Joe Biden signed the 2025 defense budget into law, the White House announced.
Biden Signs 2025 Defense Budget Into Law - White House
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden signed the 2025 defense budget into law, the White House announced.
Earlier, the $895 billion defense budget
was agreed upon by both houses of the US Congress.
On December 18, it was reported that the draft budget included measures to strengthen the US presence in the Indo-Pacific region, increase military salaries, build seven new ships, and strengthen the country's defense industry.
Earlier, the US House of Representatives approved an $884 billion defense budget for fiscal year 2025, according to voting results.
A total of 281 lawmakers supported the budget, while 140 voted against it.
The document includes measures to increase US presence in the Indo-Pacific, boost military pay, build seven new ships, and strengthen the country's defense industry.
House Speaker Mike Johnson said the budget would refocus the military on its core mission of protecting the US and its interests around the world. It also makes "historic" investments in the lives of military personnel and their families, he added.