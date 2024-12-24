Candy Maker Cadbury Loses Royal Supplier Status After 170 Years - Reports

International
05:13 GMT 24.12.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - British confectionery giant Cadbury has lost its status as supplier to the British Royal Family after 170 years and six monarchs, UK media reported.
Cadbury is among 100 companies that lost official support from the Royal Family, not having their Royal Warrant prolonged by King Charles III. The Royal Warrant marks brands regularly supplying the Royal Household for at least five years, the publication said.
The company's loss of supplier status occurred after its takeover by US competitor Mondelez and subsequent claims that Cadbury "betrayed its heritage" by introducing new strange recipes while simultaneously transferring chocolate production abroad.
According to the publication, Queen Victoria first granted Cadbury the Royal Warrant in 1854, and the late Queen Elizabeth II was a "big fan" of the brand, loving the chocolate so much that she received boxes of it every Christmas. However, in recent years, Cadbury's supply of products to the Royal Household sharply decreased.
King Charles III to Mark Anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's Death Privately
4 August 2023, 19:58 GMT
In addition, according to the publication, international manufacturer of consumer goods and food products Unilever was also deprived of its Royal Warrant.
