https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/candy-maker-cadbury-loses-royal-supplier-status-after-170-years---reports-1121250558.html

Candy Maker Cadbury Loses Royal Supplier Status After 170 Years - Reports

Candy Maker Cadbury Loses Royal Supplier Status After 170 Years - Reports

Sputnik International

British confectionery giant Cadbury has lost its status as supplier to the British Royal Family after 170 years and six monarchs, UK media reported.

2024-12-24T05:13+0000

2024-12-24T05:13+0000

2024-12-24T05:13+0000

beyond politics

united kingdom (uk)

queen victoria

king charles iii

queen elizabeth ii

unilever

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/11/1079916729_0:204:1600:1104_1920x0_80_0_0_2e7bb1c9fde337f9ee2784238dcbdf6e.jpg

Cadbury is among 100 companies that lost official support from the Royal Family, not having their Royal Warrant prolonged by King Charles III. The Royal Warrant marks brands regularly supplying the Royal Household for at least five years, the publication said. The company's loss of supplier status occurred after its takeover by US competitor Mondelez and subsequent claims that Cadbury "betrayed its heritage" by introducing new strange recipes while simultaneously transferring chocolate production abroad. According to the publication, Queen Victoria first granted Cadbury the Royal Warrant in 1854, and the late Queen Elizabeth II was a "big fan" of the brand, loving the chocolate so much that she received boxes of it every Christmas. However, in recent years, Cadbury's supply of products to the Royal Household sharply decreased. In addition, according to the publication, international manufacturer of consumer goods and food products Unilever was also deprived of its Royal Warrant.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/king-charles-iii-to-mark-anniversary-of-queen-elizabeth-iis-death-privately-1112398256.html

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

candy maker cadbury, royal supplier status, british royal family