Lebanon Refuses Refugee Status to Syrians, Suspends New Camp Construction

Lebanese authorities have decided not to grant refugee status to arriving Syrians and to halt the creation of new tent camps in the country, the social affairs minister in Lebanon's caretaker government, Hector Hajjar, told Sputnik.

"Lebanon is not creating new refugee camps and is not granting refugee status to Syrian citizens … Lebanon is accepting citizens from Syria solely for a limited period," Hajjar said. The return of Syrian refugees to their homeland is the most optimal solution and a way to build trust with Syria's new government within the political process, the minister said. Syria's armed opposition captured Damascus on December 8. Russian officials said that Syrian President Bashar Assad stepped down after negotiations with participants in the Syrian conflict and left Syria for Russia, where he was granted asylum. Mohammed al-Bashir, who ran an Idlib-based administration formed by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other opposition groups, was named interim prime minister. He later announced that an interim government had been formed and would remain in place until March 2025.

