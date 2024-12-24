International
Belarus, Bolivia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Cuba, Uganda, Malaysia, Uganda and Uzbekistan will officially become BRICS partners from January 1, 2025, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.
"On the eve of the summit in Kazan, we received 35 applications to join BRICS in one condition or another. Undoubtedly, one of the most important results of the summit was the establishment of the category of BRICS partner countries and agreement on a list of 13 countries. Proposals were sent to these countries. To date, Belarus, Bolivia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, Malaysia, Uganda and Uzbekistan have confirmed their readiness to become BRICS partner states," Ushakov told a briefing, adding that these countries will officially become BRICS partners from January 1, 2025. More than 20 countries show interest in the work of BRICS and the doors of the association remain open for the entry of like-minded nations, Ushakov added. Russia hosted a BRICS Summit in the city of Kazan in October. It was attended by 41 delegations from over 30 countries, as well as six heads of international organizations. High levels of attendance suggest a "lively interest of the Global South and the East to cooperation within BRICS," Ushakov said, adding that the group of the world's fastest growing economies was a key element of the fledgling multipolar world and a "unifying power" that defended the interests of the Global South and the East. Ushakov accused the United States and its allies of piling pressure on the 2024 summit's participants to skip the meeting. The US was "literally strong-arming" some states invited to the summit to prevent them from taking part in the summit events, he added.
Nine Countries to Officially Become BRICS Partners From January 1, 2025

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Belarus, Bolivia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Cuba, Uganda, Malaysia, Uganda and Uzbekistan will officially become BRICS partners from January 1, 2025, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.
"On the eve of the summit in Kazan, we received 35 applications to join BRICS in one condition or another. Undoubtedly, one of the most important results of the summit was the establishment of the category of BRICS partner countries and agreement on a list of 13 countries. Proposals were sent to these countries. To date, Belarus, Bolivia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, Malaysia, Uganda and Uzbekistan have confirmed their readiness to become BRICS partner states," Ushakov told a briefing, adding that these countries will officially become BRICS partners from January 1, 2025.
"We expect to receive responses in the near future from four other countries to which invitations have also been sent," the aide said.
More than 20 countries show interest in the work of BRICS and the doors of the association remain open for the entry of like-minded nations, Ushakov added.
Russia hosted a BRICS Summit in the city of Kazan in October. It was attended by 41 delegations from over 30 countries, as well as six heads of international organizations.
High levels of attendance suggest a "lively interest of the Global South and the East to cooperation within BRICS," Ushakov said, adding that the group of the world's fastest growing economies was a key element of the fledgling multipolar world and a "unifying power" that defended the interests of the Global South and the East.
Ushakov accused the United States and its allies of piling pressure on the 2024 summit's participants to skip the meeting. The US was "literally strong-arming" some states invited to the summit to prevent them from taking part in the summit events, he added.
