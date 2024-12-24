Salvadoran President's Potential Visit to Moscow in the Works – Russian Diplomat

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/possibility-of-salvadoran-presidents-visit-to-russia-being-worked-on---russian-diplomat-1121250137.html

Russia and El Salvador are working on the possibility to organize a visit by Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele to Moscow, the first secretary of the Russian Embassy in Nicaragua and the head of the office in El Salvador, Alexander Ilyukhin, said.

"The possibility of organizing a visit [of Bukele to Russia] is being worked on, the mood of both our countries is positive, but its practical implementation depends on the confluence of many factors and the current international situation," Ilyukhin told the Russian newspaper. According to the diplomat, one of these factors will be "what the initial period of Donald Trump's rule will be like." According to the publication, Bukele’s visit "may take place next year."

