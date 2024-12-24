https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/possibility-of-salvadoran-presidents-visit-to-russia-being-worked-on---russian-diplomat-1121250137.html
Salvadoran President's Potential Visit to Moscow in the Works – Russian Diplomat
Salvadoran President's Potential Visit to Moscow in the Works – Russian Diplomat
Sputnik International
Russia and El Salvador are working on the possibility to organize a visit by Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele to Moscow, the first secretary of the Russian Embassy in Nicaragua and the head of the office in El Salvador, Alexander Ilyukhin, said.
2024-12-24T04:48+0000
2024-12-24T04:48+0000
2024-12-24T04:53+0000
world
russia
el salvador
nayib bukele
moscow
russian embassy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/18/1121249978_0:161:3067:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_c00c938829537f86676daa35c730013f.jpg
"The possibility of organizing a visit [of Bukele to Russia] is being worked on, the mood of both our countries is positive, but its practical implementation depends on the confluence of many factors and the current international situation," Ilyukhin told the Russian newspaper. According to the diplomat, one of these factors will be "what the initial period of Donald Trump's rule will be like." According to the publication, Bukele’s visit "may take place next year."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240729/el-salvador-may-apply-to-join-brics-in-1-2-years---russian-diplomat-1119551004.html
russia
el salvador
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/18/1121249978_169:0:2898:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2d6a61c15b9af1c38f9db93813d5025c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
salvadoran presiden, salvadoran president nayib bukele, russian embassy in nicaragua
salvadoran presiden, salvadoran president nayib bukele, russian embassy in nicaragua
Salvadoran President's Potential Visit to Moscow in the Works – Russian Diplomat
04:48 GMT 24.12.2024 (Updated: 04:53 GMT 24.12.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and El Salvador are working on the possibility to organize a visit by Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele to Moscow, the first secretary of the Russian Embassy in Nicaragua and the head of the office in El Salvador, Alexander Ilyukhin, said.
"The possibility of organizing a visit
[of Bukele to Russia] is being worked on, the mood of both our countries is positive, but its practical implementation depends on the confluence of many factors and the current international situation," Ilyukhin told the Russian newspaper.
According to the diplomat, one of these factors will be "what the initial period of Donald Trump's rule will be like."
"Various negative details may arise unexpectedly," the diplomat added.
According to the publication, Bukele’s visit "may take place next year."