https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/right-wing-party-reform-uk-may-soon-overtake-tories-in-members-count-1121249835.html

Reform UK Party Set to Overtake Tories in Membership Numbers

Reform UK Party Set to Overtake Tories in Membership Numbers

Sputnik International

The increasingly popular British right-wing party Reform UK, led by Eurosceptic Nigel Farage, already has almost as many members as the opposition Conservative Party, according to Reform UK data.

2024-12-24T04:43+0000

2024-12-24T04:43+0000

2024-12-24T04:43+0000

world

nigel farage

united kingdom (uk)

conservative party

keir starmer

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/18/1112105883_0:317:3072:2045_1920x0_80_0_0_ac84c6e4530505005ce4e3f20a2dfc13.jpg

According to the online party membership counter on the Reform UK website, it has almost 123,500 members, while the number of members of the Conservative Party is just above 131,600. Thus, the gap between the two parties is just over 8,000 people. An unnamed representative of Reform UK media that the party expected to surpass the Conservatives in membership in January. The publication noted that due to the low membership fee, Farage's party attracts many young people to its ranks. Earlier, a survey by research company JL Partners showed that the approval rating of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer among his fellow citizens was lower than that of US entrepreneur Elon Musk, who had repeatedly publicly criticized the Labour leader. At the same time, the rating of Reform UK leader Farage was higher than that of Starmer or Musk.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240624/reform-uk-party-leader-accuses-boris-johnson-of-hypocrisy-over-ukraine-1119105788.html

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

reform uk, eurosceptic nigel farage, opposition conservative party