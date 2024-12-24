https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/trump-says-will-vigorously-pursue-death-penalty-for-violent-rapists-murderers-1121260470.html

Trump Says Will 'Vigorously Pursue' Death Penalty for Violent Rapists, Murderers

Trump Says Will 'Vigorously Pursue' Death Penalty for Violent Rapists, Murderers

US President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will task the Justice Department with actively pursuing capital punishment for violent rapists and murderers.

"As soon as I am inaugurated, I will direct the Justice Department to vigorously pursue the death penalty to protect American families and children from violent rapists, murderers, and monsters. We will be a Nation of Law and Order again!" Trump wrote on Truth Social in response to a report that the list of those whose death sentences were commuted by President Joe Biden on Monday includes several child killers and mass murderers. Biden said in a statement on Monday that he condemns the murderers whose death sentences he commuted and aches for the families of the victims, but is still convinced that the US must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level. In his statement, Biden emphasized that he condemns these murderers, grieves for the victims of their "despicable acts," and aches for all the families who have suffered "unimaginable and irreparable loss."At the same time, the outgoing president said he is "more convinced than ever" that the US must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level."Joe Biden just commuted the Death Sentence on 37 of the worst killers in our Country. When you hear the acts of each, you won’t believe that he did this. Makes no sense. Relatives and friends are further devastated. They can’t believe this is happening!" Trump wrote, commenting on the 46th POTUS decision.During the 2024 election campaign, Trump called for the death penalty for any migrant that kills an American citizen or a law enforcement officer. He also said that the death penalty for drug dealers could completely solve the drug problem in the United States.The three individuals who did not get a commutation are Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who perpetrated the April 2013 Boston Marathon bombings that killed three, white supremacist Dylann Roof, who killed nine African Americans in a Charleston church in June 2015, and Robert Bowers, who carried out the October 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting that claimed 11 lives.

