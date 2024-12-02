International
Trump Calls Biden's Decision to Pardon His Son Hunter 'Miscarriage of Justice'
Trump Calls Biden's Decision to Pardon His Son Hunter 'Miscarriage of Justice'
US President-elect Donald Trump responded to US President Joe Biden's decision to pardon his son Hunter Biden, calling it an "abuse and miscarriage of justice."
"Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!" Trump said on Truth Social. Joe Biden had previously signed an executive order to pardon his son Hunter, stating that this decision was dictated by his belief in the unfairness of the prosecution. President Biden has previously repeatedly ruled out the possibility of pardoning his son. However, Hunter's lawyers circulated a 52-page report earlier this week, claiming that Trump's victory in the election threatened their client's future. Trump stated before the election that he did not rule out pardoning Hunter if he won. Hunter Biden is the first child of a sitting US president in history to face criminal charges. He is charged with two counts of willful tax evasion. According to official data, he did not pay more than $100,000 in 2017 and 2018. Biden Jr. was also charged separately with possessing a Colt pistol in 2018 while knowing he was using illegal drugs, which also violates the law and carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. A jury found Hunter guilty and he was scheduled to be sentenced in December.
Trump Calls Biden's Decision to Pardon His Son Hunter 'Miscarriage of Justice'

04:48 GMT 02.12.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President-elect Donald Trump responded to US President Joe Biden's decision to pardon his son Hunter Biden, calling it an "abuse and miscarriage of justice."
"Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!" Trump said on Truth Social.
Joe Biden had previously signed an executive order to pardon his son Hunter, stating that this decision was dictated by his belief in the unfairness of the prosecution.
President Biden has previously repeatedly ruled out the possibility of pardoning his son. However, Hunter's lawyers circulated a 52-page report earlier this week, claiming that Trump's victory in the election threatened their client's future. Trump stated before the election that he did not rule out pardoning Hunter if he won.
Hunter Biden is the first child of a sitting US president in history to face criminal charges. He is charged with two counts of willful tax evasion. According to official data, he did not pay more than $100,000 in 2017 and 2018. Biden Jr. was also charged separately with possessing a Colt pistol in 2018 while knowing he was using illegal drugs, which also violates the law and carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. A jury found Hunter guilty and he was scheduled to be sentenced in December.
