https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/ukrainian-man-arrested-in-germany-after-three-failed-arson-attempts-on-refugee-center-1121250289.html

Ukrainian Man Arrested in Germany After Three Failed Arson Attempts on Refugee Center

Ukrainian Man Arrested in Germany After Three Failed Arson Attempts on Refugee Center

Sputnik International

A Ukrainian man has been arrested on suspicion of three attempts to set fire to a hostel in the German town of Allen where he and other refugees lived, a joint statement from the Stuttgart city prosecutor's office and the Aalen police department read.

2024-12-24T04:55+0000

2024-12-24T04:55+0000

2024-12-24T04:55+0000

world

europe

ukraine

germany

stuttgart

police

arson

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/04/1117741854_0:114:1786:1119_1920x0_80_0_0_b4cc86c605cfa9b1a66aff2b9917756c.jpg

"During the investigation, suspicions arose that a 27-year-old resident of the refugee hostel was responsible for the fire. He is also suspected of committing other arson attacks at the site in previous weeks. The 27-year-old Ukrainian was arrested by police early Sunday morning," the statement said on Monday. The man is currently in custody, and police are continuing investigation, the statement added. No one was injured in the fire, but the damage is reportedly estimated at 200,000 euros ($208,000).

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241214/german-opposition-may-scrap-citizens-benefits-for-ukrainian-refugees--reports-1121163686.html

ukraine

germany

stuttgart

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian arrested, ukrainian man, attempts to set fire to a hostel