Ukrainian Man Arrested in Germany After Three Failed Arson Attempts on Refugee Center
A Ukrainian man has been arrested on suspicion of three attempts to set fire to a hostel in the German town of Allen where he and other refugees lived, a joint statement from the Stuttgart city prosecutor's office and the Aalen police department read.
"During the investigation, suspicions arose that a 27-year-old resident of the refugee hostel was responsible for the fire. He is also suspected of committing other arson attacks at the site in previous weeks. The 27-year-old Ukrainian was arrested by police early Sunday morning," the statement said on Monday. The man is currently in custody, and police are continuing investigation, the statement added. No one was injured in the fire, but the damage is reportedly estimated at 200,000 euros ($208,000).
Ukrainian Man Arrested in Germany After Three Failed Arson Attempts on Refugee Center

04:55 GMT 24.12.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian man has been arrested on suspicion of three attempts to set fire to a hostel in the German town of Allen where he and other refugees lived, a joint statement from the Stuttgart city prosecutor's office and the Aalen police department read.
"During the investigation, suspicions arose that a 27-year-old resident of the refugee hostel was responsible for the fire. He is also suspected of committing other arson attacks at the site in previous weeks. The 27-year-old Ukrainian was arrested by police early Sunday morning," the statement said on Monday.
The man is currently in custody, and police are continuing investigation, the statement added.
No one was injured in the fire, but the damage is reportedly estimated at 200,000 euros ($208,000).
