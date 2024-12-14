https://sputnikglobe.com/20241214/german-opposition-may-scrap-citizens-benefits-for-ukrainian-refugees--reports-1121163686.html
German Opposition May Scrap ‘Citizen’s Benefits’ for Ukrainian Refugees – Reports
German Opposition May Scrap ‘Citizen’s Benefits’ for Ukrainian Refugees – Reports
Sputnik International
The CSU's parliamentary leader Alexander Dobrindt earlier told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper that Ukrainian refugees should be sent back to Ukraine if they don't find a job in Germany.
2024-12-14T08:05+0000
2024-12-14T08:05+0000
2024-12-14T08:05+0000
world
germany
ukraine
elections
refugees
benefits
authorities
europe
alexander dobrindt
christian social union (csu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0e/1121163528_0:306:3098:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d2cf7827d25aca337c553b4a2f44f870.jpg
The oppposition bloc of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU) has pledged that if they win next year’s early parliamentary elections, they will deprive Ukrainian migrants of the opportunity to receive the standard unemployment benefits, called Burgergeld (citizen’s benefits), the Tagesspiegel newspaper reports.Stephan Stracke, a spokesman for the CDU/CSU's parliamentary group, told German media earlier that while anyone fleeing "war and violence" has a right to protection, "this does not mean, however, that there must be an automatic entitlement to the citizen's income in Germany." Instead, newly arrived Ukrainian refugees should receive asylum-seeker benefits "at first", he added.Germany is currently home to about 1.2 million Ukrainian refugees, including 530,000 who are classified by the Federal Employment Agency as eligible to work but entitled to citizens' income.Meanwhile, a poll conducted by the Institute for New Social Answers (INSA) for German newspaper Bild has shown that as many as 49% of Germans believe that the authorities are providing too much support for Ukrainian refugees, while only 5% hold an opposite opinion. Another 35% of the respondents consider the government's support for the refugees to be adequate, the survey revealed.The poll also found that 51% of Germans believe that the integration of Ukrainian refugees into German society has failed. Only 28% of the interviewees think otherwise.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/only-14-of-ukrainian-refugees-in-europe-hope-to-return-soon---un-1116081277.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241101/find-out-where-most-ukrainian-refugees-fled-to-since-february-2022-1120749403.html
germany
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0e/1121163528_149:0:2880:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_89fcb8f9383919cef41add49cf9a7999.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
germany's opposition bloc, ukrainian refugees, the standard unemployment benefits, german media, integration of ukrainian refugees into german society, germany's migration policies
germany's opposition bloc, ukrainian refugees, the standard unemployment benefits, german media, integration of ukrainian refugees into german society, germany's migration policies
German Opposition May Scrap ‘Citizen’s Benefits’ for Ukrainian Refugees – Reports
The CSU's parliamentary leader, Alexander Dobrindt, told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper earlier that Ukrainian refugees should be sent back to Ukraine if they fail to find work in Germany.
The oppposition bloc of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU) has pledged that if they win next year’s early parliamentary elections
, they will deprive Ukrainian migrants of the opportunity to receive the standard unemployment benefits, called Burgergeld (citizen’s benefits), the Tagesspiegel newspaper reports.
The CDU/CSU "wants to tighten its policy towards refugees from Ukraine in order to get more people into work. Under the policy, the newly arrived Ukrainian refugees will no longer receive Burgergeld, which will be replaced for them with the lower asylum-seeker benefits", the bloc’s election manifesto obtained by Tagesspiegel reads.
Stephan Stracke, a spokesman for the CDU/CSU's parliamentary group, told German media earlier that while anyone fleeing "war and violence" has a right to protection, "this does not mean, however, that there must be an automatic entitlement to the citizen's income in Germany." Instead, newly arrived Ukrainian refugees should receive asylum-seeker benefits "at first", he added.
Burgergeld amounts to €563 ($603) a month for a single person, while under the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act, a refugee receives €354 ($371) per month.
Germany is currently home to about 1.2 million Ukrainian refugees, including 530,000 who are classified by the Federal Employment Agency as eligible to work but entitled to citizens' income.
Meanwhile, a poll conducted by the Institute for New Social Answers (INSA) for German newspaper Bild has shown that as many as 49%
of Germans believe that the authorities are providing too much support for Ukrainian refugees
, while only 5%
hold an opposite opinion. Another 35%
of the respondents consider the government's support for the refugees to be adequate, the survey revealed.
The poll also found that 51% of Germans believe that the integration of Ukrainian refugees into German society has failed. Only 28% of the interviewees think otherwise.
The number of refugees in Germany has already reached an all-time high since the end of World War II and amounts to almost 3.5 million people. At the end of the first half of 2024, 3.48 million refugees were reportedly living in Germany, about 60,000 more than the end of 2023 and the highest number since the 1950s.