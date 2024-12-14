https://sputnikglobe.com/20241214/german-opposition-may-scrap-citizens-benefits-for-ukrainian-refugees--reports-1121163686.html

German Opposition May Scrap ‘Citizen’s Benefits’ for Ukrainian Refugees – Reports

German Opposition May Scrap ‘Citizen’s Benefits’ for Ukrainian Refugees – Reports

Sputnik International

The CSU's parliamentary leader Alexander Dobrindt earlier told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper that Ukrainian refugees should be sent back to Ukraine if they don't find a job in Germany.

2024-12-14T08:05+0000

2024-12-14T08:05+0000

2024-12-14T08:05+0000

world

germany

ukraine

elections

refugees

benefits

authorities

europe

alexander dobrindt

christian social union (csu)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0e/1121163528_0:306:3098:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d2cf7827d25aca337c553b4a2f44f870.jpg

The oppposition bloc of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU) has pledged that if they win next year’s early parliamentary elections, they will deprive Ukrainian migrants of the opportunity to receive the standard unemployment benefits, called Burgergeld (citizen’s benefits), the Tagesspiegel newspaper reports.Stephan Stracke, a spokesman for the CDU/CSU's parliamentary group, told German media earlier that while anyone fleeing "war and violence" has a right to protection, "this does not mean, however, that there must be an automatic entitlement to the citizen's income in Germany." Instead, newly arrived Ukrainian refugees should receive asylum-seeker benefits "at first", he added.Germany is currently home to about 1.2 million Ukrainian refugees, including 530,000 who are classified by the Federal Employment Agency as eligible to work but entitled to citizens' income.Meanwhile, a poll conducted by the Institute for New Social Answers (INSA) for German newspaper Bild has shown that as many as 49% of Germans believe that the authorities are providing too much support for Ukrainian refugees, while only 5% hold an opposite opinion. Another 35% of the respondents consider the government's support for the refugees to be adequate, the survey revealed.The poll also found that 51% of Germans believe that the integration of Ukrainian refugees into German society has failed. Only 28% of the interviewees think otherwise.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/only-14-of-ukrainian-refugees-in-europe-hope-to-return-soon---un-1116081277.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241101/find-out-where-most-ukrainian-refugees-fled-to-since-february-2022-1120749403.html

germany

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

germany's opposition bloc, ukrainian refugees, the standard unemployment benefits, german media, integration of ukrainian refugees into german society, germany's migration policies