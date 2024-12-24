https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/us-airstrike-kills-2-isis-operatives-in-syrias-deir-ez-zur---centcom-1121251848.html

US Airstrike Kills 2 ISIS* Operatives in Syria's Deir ez-Zur - CENTCOM

The United States conducted an airstrike against the Islamic State (IS, ISIS, a terrorist organization banned in Russia) in the eastern Syrian province of Deir ez-Zur this week, killing two suspected IS operatives and wounding another one, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday.

"On Dec. 23, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted a precision airstrike in the Dayr az Zawr Province, Syria, killing two ISIS operatives and wounding one, " the statement read. The strike targeted an area that, CENTCOM said, was once controlled by the Syrian government and Russian forces. It destroyed a truckload of weapons that militants were moving. The US military said the operation was part of the ongoing commitment "to disrupt and degrade efforts by terrorists to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against civilians and military personnel from the U.S., our allies, and our partners throughout the region and beyond." Syria's armed opposition captured Damascus on December 8. Russian officials said that Syrian President Bashar Assad stepped down after talks with participants of the Syrian conflict and left Syria for Russia, where he was granted asylum. Mohammed al-Bashir, who ran an Idlib-based administration formed by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other opposition groups, was named interim prime minister on December 10. He announced later that the interim government had been formed and would remain in place until March 2025.* Terrorist organization banned in Russia andmany other countries

