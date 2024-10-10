https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/mi5-spy-chief-peddles-isis--al-qaeda-threats-to-justify-boosting-agencys-budget---analyst-1120501760.html

MI5 Spy Chief Peddles ISIS & al-Qaeda ‘Threats’ to Justify Boosting Agency's Budget - Analyst

MI5 Spy Chief Peddles ISIS & al-Qaeda ‘Threats’ to Justify Boosting Agency's Budget - Analyst

Sputnik International

McCallum, the current Director General of MI5, stated earlier this week that the service is "stretched" and facing a "hell of a job" as it seeks to address the purported resurgence of ISIS and al-Qaeda.

2024-10-10T19:20+0000

2024-10-10T19:20+0000

2024-10-10T19:20+0000

world

opinion

middle east

united kingdom (uk)

nato

al-qaeda

isis

mi5

ukraine

israel

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/19/1082718840_0:555:904:1064_1920x0_80_0_0_2f6f4b34217f398fb940e0942e4e76a2.jpg

"Emphasizing the presence of certain threats for the UK and Europe, maybe it would be easier to find and raise... budgetary resources for the MI5 from the British government," Dr. Hasan Selim Ozertem, Ankara-based security and political analyst, told Sputnik, commenting on a recent public statement by MI5 chief Ken McCallum.McCallum's comments come in anticipation of the new UK Labour cabinet's unveiling of its first budget on October 30.Meanwhile, international observers indicate that the UK and the US have been supplying military support to both the Kiev regime and Israel, thereby exacerbating crises in Europe and the Middle East.Finally, McCallum has also attempted "to shape the public agenda," noted Ozertem. This refers to the MI5 chief's invocation of fears surrounding Russia and Iran, as well as the "significant risk" posed by China, which echoes the rhetoric of other NATO states.*ISIS and al-Qaeda are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241006/iran-berates-us-and-uk-over-aggression-against-yemen-blames-israel-for-regional-instability-1120441737.html

united kingdom (uk)

ukraine

israel

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

director general of mi5, ken mccallum, mi5, labour government budget, mccallum invokes isis and al-qaeda threats, mccallum spoke about iran and russia, mccallum named china a significant risk