McCallum, the current Director General of MI5, stated earlier this week that the service is "stretched" and facing a "hell of a job" as it seeks to address the purported resurgence of ISIS and al-Qaeda.
McCallum, the current Director General of MI5, stated earlier this week that the service is "stretched" and facing a "hell of a job" as it seeks to address the purported resurgence of ISIS* and al-Qaeda*.
"Emphasizing the presence of certain threats for the UK and Europe, maybe it would be easier to find and raise... budgetary resources for the MI5 from the British government," Dr. Hasan Selim Ozertem, Ankara-based security and political analyst, told Sputnik, commenting on a recent public statement by MI5 chief Ken McCallum.
McCallum's comments come in anticipation of the new UK Labour cabinet's unveiling of its first budget on October 30.
"The second reason is, as you know, we are passing through instability in international and regional politics, Ukraine is one of them, the Middle East is another. And during those periods instability also produces its repercussions… in different regions," Ozertem continued, adding that European powers and NATO allies are presently seeking to boost security and military spending under the pretext of emerging threats.
Meanwhile, international observers indicate that the UK and the US have been supplying military support to both the Kiev regime and Israel
, thereby exacerbating crises in Europe
and the Middle East
.
Finally, McCallum has also attempted "to shape the public agenda," noted Ozertem. This refers to the MI5 chief's invocation of fears surrounding Russia and Iran, as well as the "significant risk" posed by China, which echoes the rhetoric of other NATO states.
*ISIS and al-Qaeda are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.