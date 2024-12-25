Black Box Found After Deadly Azerbaijan Airlines Crash in Kazakhstan
ASTANA (Sputnik) - The black box of the crashed airplane in Aktau has been found, the Kazinform news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a representative of the Kazakh transport prosecutor's office.
An Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190, flying from Baku to Russia's Grozny, crashed in Kazakhstan's Aktau with 69 people on board earlier in the day. Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Qanat Bozymbaev said that a total of 38 people have been killed in the plane crash. According to preliminary data from AZAL, the plane crashed after a collision with a flock of birds.
The press service of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev reported that the aircraft changed its course due to bad weather. The accident occurred during landing in Aktau. The head of state emphasized that there are various versions of what happened and urged everyone to wait for the conclusion of the investigation. Among other things, there were reports of a bird strike.
1/3 🧵🗣 VOICES OF WITNESSES: FIRST-HAND ACCOUNTS OF THE KAZAKH AIRLINE DISASTER AND ITS AFTERMATH— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) December 25, 2024
🗣"There was definitely an explosion in the tail section. Fragments scattered through the cabin," a survivor said.
🗣"There was an explosion—not inside the plane, I’d say, but… pic.twitter.com/xOVv3bm7MC
Azerbaijan Airlines said on Wednesday that it had canceled all Baku-Grozny-Baku and Baku-Makhachkala-Baku flights until the investigation into incident is completed.
"Until the investigation is concluded, Azerbaijan Airlines has suspended flights en route Baku-Grozny-Baku and Baku-Makhachkala-Baku. All other flights will be operated as scheduled," the airline said.