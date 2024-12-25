Passenger Plane Crashes in Kazakhstan
08:12 GMT 25.12.2024 (Updated: 08:55 GMT 25.12.2024)
© Flickr / 22191829@N00
ASTANA (Sputnik) - An Azerbaijan Airlines plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed at the Aktau airport in western Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry said on Wednesday.
"A plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed at the Aktau airport. Fifty-two personnel and 11 units of equipment of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan arrived in Aktau at the crash site. Upon arrival, the aircraft was found to be on fire. Rescue units began extinguishing the fire. Information about the victims is currently being clarified, preliminary reports indicate that there are survivors," the ministry said in a statement.
A total of 28 people have survived the Azerbaijani airlines plane crash in Kazakhstan's Aktau, the Kazakh Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
"According to preliminary operational data, 28 people were taken to medical institutions due to varying degrees of severity. They receive all the necessary medical care in the hospitals of the region. Some 23 ambulance crews have been mobilized to the scene. An air ambulance is flying from Astana to Aktau today, with a team of specialists consisting of surgeons and traumatologists," the ministry said in a statement.
Here is what is known so far:
️There were 62 passengers and 5 crew members on board.
28 individuals survived the crash.
The crash was caused by a collision with a flock of birds.
A total of 52 rescuers and 11 pieces of equipment from the Ministry for Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan have arrived at the crash site.
The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan has announced that a special investigation will be conducted into the crash.
The Kazakh Transport Ministry, in turn, said that the plane belongs to Azerbaijan Airlines, adding that the plane crash will prompt a special investigation.
The captain of the crew opted to divert to an alternate airfield after a bird strike created an emergency situation on board, ultimately selecting Aktau as the destination.
️Kazakhstan's operational services are currently engaged in search and rescue efforts.
Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency is in communication with AZAL, as well as the aviation authorities of both Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.
There were 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 16 citizens of Russia, six citizens of Kazakhstan and three citizens of Kyrgyzstan on board the plane that crashed in Aktau in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Transport Ministry said.
"According to preliminary data, there were 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, six from Kazakhstan, three from Kyrgyzstan, and 16 from Russia on board," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian Embassy in Kazakhstan is in contact with the local authorities on the issue of providing assistance to the victims of the plane crash in Aktau, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"The Russian embassy in Kazakhstan, as well as our foreign missions in this country, are in contact with the local authorities on the issue of providing assistance to the victims of the air crash," Zakharova said.
Russian diplomats working in Kazakhstan will monitor the situation and promptly inform on this issue, the spokeswoman added.
The state delegation of Azerbaijan was sent to Kazakhstan to find out the reasons for the crash of the AZAL plane on the spot, according to the instructions of the country's President Ilham Aliyev, the APA news agency reported on Wednesday.
