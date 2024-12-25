https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/passenger-plane-crashes-in-kazakhstan-1121265144.html

Passenger Plane Crashes in Kazakhstan

Passenger Plane Crashes in Kazakhstan

Sputnik International

An Azerbaijan Airlines plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed at the Aktau airport in western Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry said on Wednesday.

2024-12-25T08:12+0000

2024-12-25T08:12+0000

2024-12-25T08:55+0000

world

azerbaijan airlines

kazakhstan

baku

grozny

plane crash

azerbaijan

russia

russian foreign ministry

maria zakharova

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/15906/23/159062378_0:47:500:328_1920x0_80_0_0_b32acd0d78aead1b3721411af651145e.jpg

"A plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed at the Aktau airport. Fifty-two personnel and 11 units of equipment of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan arrived in Aktau at the crash site. Upon arrival, the aircraft was found to be on fire. Rescue units began extinguishing the fire. Information about the victims is currently being clarified, preliminary reports indicate that there are survivors," the ministry said in a statement. A total of 28 people have survived the Azerbaijani airlines plane crash in Kazakhstan's Aktau, the Kazakh Health Ministry said on Wednesday.Here is what is known so far: ️There were 62 passengers and 5 crew members on board. There were 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 16 citizens of Russia, six citizens of Kazakhstan and three citizens of Kyrgyzstan on board the plane that crashed in Aktau in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Transport Ministry said.The Russian Embassy in Kazakhstan is in contact with the local authorities on the issue of providing assistance to the victims of the plane crash in Aktau, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.Russian diplomats working in Kazakhstan will monitor the situation and promptly inform on this issue, the spokeswoman added.The state delegation of Azerbaijan was sent to Kazakhstan to find out the reasons for the crash of the AZAL plane on the spot, according to the instructions of the country's President Ilham Aliyev, the APA news agency reported on Wednesday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/passenger-plane-crashes-in-brazil---reports-1119696791.html

kazakhstan

baku

grozny

azerbaijan

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

plane crashes in kazakhstan, baku to grozny crashed, azerbaijan airlines plane, kazakh emergency situations ministry