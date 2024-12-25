https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/could-the-us-grab-greenland-exploring-options-from-deals-to-diplomatic-rows-and-war-1121268974.html

Could the US Grab Greenland? Exploring Options From Deals to Diplomatic Rows and War

Donald Trump’s renewed interest in annexing Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, has everyone wondering if such a feat could be pulled off.

While there is no formal offer on the table, buying Greenland would hypothetically cost a colossal sum, political analyst Ilya Kravchenko of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies tells Sputnik.Amid Europe’s economic crisis, Denmark might need some extra cash, notes Alexei Leonkov, a military analyst and editor of Arsenal Otechestva (Arsenal of the Fatherland).The last US offer to buy Greenland for $100 million was rejected in 1946. Amid renewed interest in the acquisition, Greenland’s Prime Minister Múte Egede insisted: “We are not for sale and will never be.”What Other Options are There?LeasingThe US could offer a compromise option, such as a 99-year lease, speculates Leonkov.Outright pressureMilitary optionIt is hardly conceivable that Trump would resort to something as foolhardy as using military force against NATO-member Denmark as it is not in Washington’s interests, Kravchenko argued. A diplomatic row is more likely, with an eventual consensus reached, Leonkov suggests.ReferendumWith Greenland’s population of just 50,000, offering each person $1 million could quickly secure a vote to join the United States, jokes Vasiliev.Around 70% of the population of Greenland favor full independence, a 2019 poll showed.The upshot:Washington may be brainstorming solutions for the gradual transfer of Greenland to US control as we speak, Vasiliev believes.

