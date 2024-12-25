International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/could-the-us-grab-greenland-exploring-options-from-deals-to-diplomatic-rows-and-war-1121268974.html
Could the US Grab Greenland? Exploring Options From Deals to Diplomatic Rows and War
Could the US Grab Greenland? Exploring Options From Deals to Diplomatic Rows and War
Sputnik International
Donald Trump’s renewed interest in annexing Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, has everyone wondering if such a feat could be pulled off.
2024-12-25T16:00+0000
2024-12-25T16:00+0000
us
greenland
denmark
americas
donald trump
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/19/1121267766_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_03c03c6d54287077cd5366677bfc778b.jpg
While there is no formal offer on the table, buying Greenland would hypothetically cost a colossal sum, political analyst Ilya Kravchenko of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies tells Sputnik.Amid Europe’s economic crisis, Denmark might need some extra cash, notes Alexei Leonkov, a military analyst and editor of Arsenal Otechestva (Arsenal of the Fatherland).The last US offer to buy Greenland for $100 million was rejected in 1946. Amid renewed interest in the acquisition, Greenland’s Prime Minister Múte Egede insisted: “We are not for sale and will never be.”What Other Options are There?LeasingThe US could offer a compromise option, such as a 99-year lease, speculates Leonkov.Outright pressureMilitary optionIt is hardly conceivable that Trump would resort to something as foolhardy as using military force against NATO-member Denmark as it is not in Washington’s interests, Kravchenko argued. A diplomatic row is more likely, with an eventual consensus reached, Leonkov suggests.ReferendumWith Greenland’s population of just 50,000, offering each person $1 million could quickly secure a vote to join the United States, jokes Vasiliev.Around 70% of the population of Greenland favor full independence, a 2019 poll showed.The upshot:Washington may be brainstorming solutions for the gradual transfer of Greenland to US control as we speak, Vasiliev believes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/from-greenland-to-canada-trumps-annexation-wishlist-1121245049.html
greenland
denmark
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/19/1121267766_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9c19b7b9638f142dee6b071abf7e4050.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump greenland purchase, why does trump want to buy greenland, could trump buy greenland, could trump lease greenland from denmark, why does us want greenland, how could the us get control over greenland
trump greenland purchase, why does trump want to buy greenland, could trump buy greenland, could trump lease greenland from denmark, why does us want greenland, how could the us get control over greenland

Could the US Grab Greenland? Exploring Options From Deals to Diplomatic Rows and War

16:00 GMT 25.12.2024
© AP Photo / Mstyslav Chernovicebergs are photographed from the window of an airplane carrying NASA scientists as they fly on a mission to track melting ice in eastern Greenland.
icebergs are photographed from the window of an airplane carrying NASA scientists as they fly on a mission to track melting ice in eastern Greenland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2024
© AP Photo / Mstyslav Chernov
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Donald Trump’s renewed interest in annexing Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, has everyone wondering if such a feat could be pulled off.
While there is no formal offer on the table, buying Greenland would hypothetically cost a colossal sum, political analyst Ilya Kravchenko of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies tells Sputnik.

“Would the incoming administration want to start off with such a spending spree?” he wonders, speculating that Trump might be trying to get the lay of the land on the matter.

Amid Europe’s economic crisis, Denmark might need some extra cash, notes Alexei Leonkov, a military analyst and editor of Arsenal Otechestva (Arsenal of the Fatherland).
The last US offer to buy Greenland for $100 million was rejected in 1946. Amid renewed interest in the acquisition, Greenland’s Prime Minister Múte Egede insisted: “We are not for sale and will never be.”

What Other Options are There?

Leasing

The US could offer a compromise option, such as a 99-year lease, speculates Leonkov.

Outright pressure

By leveraging NATO - threatening a US withdrawal or demanding increased spending – a classic deal could be struck: Europe, including NATO-member Denmark, cedes Greenland in exchange for certain benefits for NATO countries, Dr. Vladimir Vasiliev, political scientist and Americanist says.
Trump might also impose tariffs and pressure Denmark and its supporters, escalating to an economic war, Vasiliev, the researcher at the Institute of the US and Canada Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, notes.

Military option

It is hardly conceivable that Trump would resort to something as foolhardy as using military force against NATO-member Denmark as it is not in Washington’s interests, Kravchenko argued. A diplomatic row is more likely, with an eventual consensus reached, Leonkov suggests.
© AP PhotoGiant icebergs float in the fjord in Narsaq, southern Greenland.
Giant icebergs float in the fjord in Narsaq, southern Greenland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2024
Giant icebergs float in the fjord in Narsaq, southern Greenland.
© AP Photo

Referendum

With Greenland’s population of just 50,000, offering each person $1 million could quickly secure a vote to join the United States, jokes Vasiliev.
Around 70% of the population of Greenland favor full independence, a 2019 poll showed.

The upshot:

“I think there will be a huge fuss but Greenland will join the US as a territory or even a state,” says Leonkov, adding: “Denmark will receive monetary compensation and be given strict orders to block the passage of Russian tankers through the Danish straits leading to the Baltic Sea.”
Washington may be brainstorming solutions for the gradual transfer of Greenland to US control as we speak, Vasiliev believes.
In this May 11, 2016 file photo, ships transit through the Panama Canal near Panama City - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2024
World
From Greenland to Canada: Trump's Annexation Wishlist
23 December, 13:47 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала