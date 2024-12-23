https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/from-greenland-to-canada-trumps-annexation-wishlist-1121245049.html

From Greenland to Canada: Trump's Annexation Wishlist

US President-elect Donald Trump has been dropping not-so-subtle hints about his ambitions to grow America's borders — literally.

Here’s a rundown of the territories Trump has set his sights on: Panama Canal: Bringing It Back Home?Trump isn’t shy about wanting to reclaim the Panama Canal, labeling its 1999 handover to Panama a mere "token of cooperation." After Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino firmly rejected this idea, Trump retorted with his favorite cliffhanger, “We’ll see about that!” One wonders if he envisions the canal lined with golden Trump logos.Meanwhile, Colombian President Gustavo Petro jumped into the fray, firmly backing Panama's sovereignty and calling Trump’s remarks an affront to regional stability.Greenland: Real Estate or Geopolitics?Revisiting his dream of acquiring Greenland, Trump framed the purchase as a necessity for "National security and freedom throughout the world." Whether it’s the natural resources, a strategic missile deployment site, or simply a vast icy canvas for a new Trump-branded resort, the motives remain unclear. Adding flair to the absurdity, X owner Elon Musk chimed in on social media, tweeting “Congrats! Help America gain Greenland,” complete with a cheeky emoji. Was he serious? Probably not, but when it comes to Trump and Greenland, who can tell?Canada: The 51st State?Trump jokingly (or was it?) suggested that Canada should join the US as the 51st state. Why? To dodge tariffs and enjoy military protection, of course! Trump’s December 18 post declared, “Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st state. They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea. 51st state!!!” Canadians, however, seemed less than enthused - perhaps Maple Leafs on the Stars and Stripes aren’t quite their style.Mexico: Subsidized to Statehood?During an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press on December 8, Trump floated the idea of Mexico becoming a US state.Claiming that the US “subsidizes” Mexico to the tune of $300 billion a year, he remarked, “If we're going to subsidize them, let them become a state.”While it may have been a rhetorical flourish, the comment stirred conversation about Trump’s vision of turning financial aid into political absorption.

