Four Killed, 5 Injured in Ukraine's Shelling of Lgov Town in Kursk Region
As a result of Ukraine's shelling of the town Lgov in Russia's Kursk Region four people have been killed and five have been injured, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said on Wednesday.
"According to preliminary information, three people were killed as a result of the barbaric shelling by the armed forces of Ukraine of the town of Lgov, and another person died later in hospital. Five victims were hospitalized, including one woman in serious condition. They are currently receiving all the necessary medical and psychological assistance," Khinshtein said on Telegram. Three residential buildings were seriously damaged, Khinshtein added. The operational headquarters of the government of the Kursk Region has been deployed in Lgov after the shelling, the governor added. According to preliminary data, the attack was carried out using a HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), a spokesperson for the military investigative authorities told Sputnik at the scene of the incident. The Kursk nuclear power plant said that it was operating as usual, unaffected by the Ukrainian shelling of Lgov.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As a result of Ukraine's shelling of the town Lgov in Russia's Kursk Region four people have been killed and five have been injured, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said on Wednesday.
"According to preliminary information, three people were killed as a result of the barbaric shelling by the armed forces of Ukraine of the town of Lgov, and another person died later in hospital. Five victims were hospitalized, including one woman in serious condition. They are currently receiving all the necessary medical and psychological assistance," Khinshtein said on Telegram.
Three residential buildings were seriously damaged, Khinshtein added.
"A five-storey residential building, two one-storey residential buildings, as well as a detached one-storey beauty salon were seriously damaged. Windows were blasted in neighboring private residential buildings, and at least 12 vehicles were damaged. Also, an insignificant section of the gas pipeline was destroyed due to the blast," Khinstein said.
The operational headquarters of the government of the Kursk Region has been deployed in Lgov after the shelling, the governor added.
According to preliminary data, the attack was carried out using a HIMARS multiple launch
rocket system (MLRS), a spokesperson for the military investigative authorities told Sputnik at the scene of the incident.
"During the inspection, fragments and shrapnel of a shell were discovered, presumably from a HIMARS MLRS. All of them will be seized and subsequently sent for examination to determine the specific type and kind of the shell," the spokesperson said.
The Kursk nuclear power plant said that it was operating as usual, unaffected by the Ukrainian shelling of Lgov.