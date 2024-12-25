https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/four-killed-5-injured-in-ukraines-shelling-of-lgov-town-in-kursk-region-1121268291.html

Four Killed, 5 Injured in Ukraine's Shelling of Lgov Town in Kursk Region

As a result of Ukraine's shelling of the town Lgov in Russia's Kursk Region four people have been killed and five have been injured, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said on Wednesday.

"According to preliminary information, three people were killed as a result of the barbaric shelling by the armed forces of Ukraine of the town of Lgov, and another person died later in hospital. Five victims were hospitalized, including one woman in serious condition. They are currently receiving all the necessary medical and psychological assistance," Khinshtein said on Telegram. Three residential buildings were seriously damaged, Khinshtein added. The operational headquarters of the government of the Kursk Region has been deployed in Lgov after the shelling, the governor added. According to preliminary data, the attack was carried out using a HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), a spokesperson for the military investigative authorities told Sputnik at the scene of the incident. The Kursk nuclear power plant said that it was operating as usual, unaffected by the Ukrainian shelling of Lgov.

