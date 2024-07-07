https://sputnikglobe.com/20240707/russian-air-defenses-down-5-himars-missiles-over-melitopol-1119279412.html

Russian Air Defenses Down 5 HIMARS Missiles Over Melitopol

Russian air defense systems shot down five US-made HIMARS missiles fired by Ukraine over Melitopol, Zaporozhye Region, on Sunday, with the wreckage of four missiles falling in the city's north, the city administration said.

"Five enemy HIMARS missiles were shot down over Melitopol, according to data from the operational services. The missiles were shot down by air defense, but fragments of four missiles fell in the north of the city. A burning of dry grass occurred in the places of fall," the administration said on Telegram. Russian emergency personnel are working at the site, it added. Melitopol is the administrative center of the Zaporozhye Region, which, along with the Lugansk People's Republic, the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Kherson Region, broke away from Ukraine and voted at a referendum to be incorporated into Russia in September 2022.

