Pakistani Air Strike in Afghanistan's East Kills at Least 15 Civilians - Reports

The Pakistani air force has struck Afghanistan’s western province Paktika, which resulted in at least 15 civilian casualties, Afghan news outlet Khaama press reported on Wednesday.

2024-12-25T06:43+0000

2024-12-25T06:43+0000

2024-12-25T06:43+0000

world

afghanistan

pakistan

the united nations (un)

strike

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107853/41/1078534139_0:148:2989:1829_1920x0_80_0_0_dee9fce158d934caa0446962fcce92e0.jpg

Citing eyewitnesses, the news outlet said that Pakistani planes attacked on Tuesday night, when seven settlements of the Barmal district had been simultaneously bombed from the air. The number of victims may continue to rise as more bodies, including those of women and children, are found among the rubble, the report read. The target of Pakistan's attack were reportedly terrorists from Pakistan's Waziristan region who fled and sheltered across the border in Afghanistan. The Afghan authorities consider the Waziristani refugees to be ordinary civilians from tribal areas who have been forced to flee their homes due to military operations by the Pakistani armed forces. At the same time, the Pakistani government claims that dozens of leaders and fighters of the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Islamist group have fled to Afghanistan under the protection of the Afghan Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism).

pakistani air strike, afghanistan’s western province paktika, civilian casualties