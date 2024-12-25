https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/russia-foils-ukrainian-terrorist-plot-against-defense-industry-chief-1121263592.html

Russia Foils Ukrainian Terrorist Plot Against Defense Industry Chief

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had prevented a terrorist attack in the Moscow Region plotted by the Ukrainian special services against one of the heads of a defense industry enterprise working for the Russian Defense Ministry.

2024-12-25T05:57+0000

2024-12-25T05:57+0000

2024-12-25T06:08+0000

"The Federal Security Service of Russia has prevented a terrorist attack in the Moscow Region planned by the Ukrainian special services against one of the heads of a defense industry enterprise of Russia, which makes products for the Russian Ministry of Defense," the FSB said in a statement. During the operation, seven Russians, living in the Moscow, Sverdlovsk regions and the Perm Territory were detained, including three minors involved in organizing surveillance of the parking lot of the personal vehicle of the target of terrorist attack, making a homemade explosive device from components seized from a hiding place, and planting it under the vehicle to carry out the explosion. What’s known so far:The activities of the perpetrators were coordinated by the Ukrainian special services via foreign internet messengers, which is confirmed by information in the communication devices seized from the detainees.

2024

