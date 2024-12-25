https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/russia-foils-ukrainian-terrorist-plot-against-defense-industry-chief-1121263592.html
Russia Foils Ukrainian Terrorist Plot Against Defense Industry Chief
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had prevented a terrorist attack in the Moscow Region plotted by the Ukrainian special services against one of the heads of a defense industry enterprise working for the Russian Defense Ministry.
"The Federal Security Service of Russia has prevented a terrorist attack in the Moscow Region planned by the Ukrainian special services against one of the heads of a defense industry enterprise of Russia, which makes products for the Russian Ministry of Defense," the FSB said in a statement. During the operation, seven Russians, living in the Moscow, Sverdlovsk regions and the Perm Territory were detained, including three minors involved in organizing surveillance of the parking lot of the personal vehicle of the target of terrorist attack, making a homemade explosive device from components seized from a hiding place, and planting it under the vehicle to carry out the explosion. What's known so far:The activities of the perpetrators were coordinated by the Ukrainian special services via foreign internet messengers, which is confirmed by information in the communication devices seized from the detainees.
2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had prevented a terrorist attack in the Moscow Region plotted by the Ukrainian special services against one of the heads of a defense industry enterprise working for the Russian Defense Ministry.
"The Federal Security Service of Russia
has prevented a terrorist attack in the Moscow Region planned by the Ukrainian special services against one of the heads of a defense industry enterprise of Russia, which makes products for the Russian Ministry of Defense," the FSB said in a statement.
During the operation, seven Russians, living in the Moscow, Sverdlovsk regions and the Perm Territory were detained, including three minors involved in organizing surveillance of the parking lot of the personal vehicle of the target of terrorist attack, making a homemade explosive device from components seized from a hiding place, and planting it under the vehicle to carry out the explosion.
"The group members are currently giving confessions and cooperating with the investigation," the statement said.
The plan was to assassinate the top executive by detonating an improvised explosive device in his personal vehicle.
Seven Russian citizens, including three minors, have been detained in connection with the attempted assassination. They have reportedly confessed to their involvement.
Ukrainian intelligence reportedly directed the suspects remotely through foreign Internet-based messaging applications.
The detainees reportedly set up equipment for covert communications, false bomb threats, and fraud as part of their activities.
The activities of the perpetrators were coordinated by the Ukrainian special services via foreign internet messengers, which is confirmed by information in the communication devices seized from the detainees.