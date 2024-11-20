FSB Says Detained in Kaliningrad German Citizen Plotting Diversions on Energy Facilities

International
German citizen Nikolai Gaiduk was detained while crossing into Russia's Kaliningrad region from Poland to organize diversion of the region's energy infrastructure, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.
"N. Gaiduk was detained while crossing again from Poland into the Kaliningrad region to organize diversions on energy objects. After inspection of his car, a Ford Focus ... 16.9 ounces of liquid explosives were seized," the FSB said, adding that the detainee, born in 1967, is a resident of Hamburg. A criminal case has been opened against Gaiduk on charges of committing a terrorist act and smuggling explosives, the service said, adding that he is currently in custody. "At the moment, measures are being taken to identify and prosecute persons who assisted N. Gaiduk in carrying out illegal activities," the FSB said in a statement. The detainee was also involved in an explosion at a gas distribution station in Kaliningrad in March 2024, when he attempted to use a homemade explosive device to blow up a low-pressure pipe at the gas distribution station, the statement said. "It was established that the order to stage the explosion, as well as Ukrainian military bomb components, Gaiduk received from Alexander Zhorov, born in 1967, a Ukrainian citizen who also lives in Hamburg on a German residence permit," it added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German citizen Nikolai Gaiduk was detained while crossing into Russia's Kaliningrad region from Poland to organize diversion of the region's energy infrastructure, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.
"N. Gaiduk was detained while crossing again from Poland into the Kaliningrad region to organize diversions on energy objects. After inspection of his car, a Ford Focus ... 16.9 ounces of liquid explosives were seized," the FSB said, adding that the detainee, born in 1967, is a resident of Hamburg.
A criminal case has been opened against Gaiduk on charges of committing a terrorist act and smuggling explosives, the service said, adding that he is currently in custody.
"At the moment, measures are being taken to identify and prosecute persons who assisted N. Gaiduk in carrying out illegal activities," the FSB said in a statement.
The detainee was also involved in an explosion at a gas distribution station in Kaliningrad in March 2024, when he attempted to use a homemade explosive device to blow up a low-pressure pipe at the gas distribution station, the statement said.
"It was established that the order to stage the explosion, as well as Ukrainian military bomb components, Gaiduk received from Alexander Zhorov, born in 1967, a Ukrainian citizen who also lives in Hamburg on a German residence permit," it added.
