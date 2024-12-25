International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/tgi-fridays-and-stoli-guess-who-else-went-bankrupt-this-year-in-us-1121269636.html
TGI Fridays and Stoli: Guess Who Else Went Bankrupt This Year in US
TGI Fridays and Stoli: Guess Who Else Went Bankrupt This Year in US
Sputnik International
While the US focuses on the economies of other countries – often trying to undermine and destabilize them – its own economy is not faring very well despite the lack of foreign meddling.
2024-12-25T17:56+0000
2024-12-25T17:56+0000
americas
us
companies
bankruptcies
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082563629_0:86:1642:1010_1920x0_80_0_0_24b0f2f2833300f0a7de99875f53e5b9.jpg
Several major US companies filed for bankruptcy this yearSome notable bankruptcies in 2024 include restaurant chains TGI Friday’s and Red Lobster, spirits maker Stoli, kitchen products maker Tupperware and Spirit Airlines.Several retailers such as Big Lots, Joann, LL Flooring and Party City also went bankrupt this year.Over 7,100 stores have closed down in the US this year, CNN reports, adding that about 14,000 jobs in total were lost due to bankruptcies.There is no respite for the weary US economy, also rocked last year by bankruptcies of prominent finance houses, Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank – the largest such collapse since 2008.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/blackrock-bets-on-bitcoin-is-the-us-dollar-era-over-1121257375.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082563629_91:0:1551:1095_1920x0_80_0_0_d1fe7daf4f9d1782b6074942c371862d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us companies bankrupt, us economy problems
us companies bankrupt, us economy problems

TGI Fridays and Stoli: Guess Who Else Went Bankrupt This Year in US

17:56 GMT 25.12.2024
© AP Photo / Keith SrakocicA Spirit Airlines jet comes in for a landing at the airport in Latrobe, Pa., Sunday, July 28, 2019.
A Spirit Airlines jet comes in for a landing at the airport in Latrobe, Pa., Sunday, July 28, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2024
© AP Photo / Keith Srakocic
Subscribe
While the US focuses on the economies of other countries – often trying to undermine and destabilize them – its own economy is not faring very well despite the lack of foreign meddling.
Several major US companies filed for bankruptcy this year
Some notable bankruptcies in 2024 include restaurant chains TGI Friday’s and Red Lobster, spirits maker Stoli, kitchen products maker Tupperware and Spirit Airlines.
Several retailers such as Big Lots, Joann, LL Flooring and Party City also went bankrupt this year.
Over 7,100 stores have closed down in the US this year, CNN reports, adding that about 14,000 jobs in total were lost due to bankruptcies.
There is no respite for the weary US economy, also rocked last year by bankruptcies of prominent finance houses, Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank – the largest such collapse since 2008.
A souvenir coin with bitcoin emblem - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2024
Economy
BlackRock Bets on Bitcoin: Is the US Dollar Era Over?
Yesterday, 14:14 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала