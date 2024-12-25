https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/tgi-fridays-and-stoli-guess-who-else-went-bankrupt-this-year-in-us-1121269636.html

TGI Fridays and Stoli: Guess Who Else Went Bankrupt This Year in US

While the US focuses on the economies of other countries – often trying to undermine and destabilize them – its own economy is not faring very well despite the lack of foreign meddling.

Several major US companies filed for bankruptcy this yearSome notable bankruptcies in 2024 include restaurant chains TGI Friday’s and Red Lobster, spirits maker Stoli, kitchen products maker Tupperware and Spirit Airlines.Several retailers such as Big Lots, Joann, LL Flooring and Party City also went bankrupt this year.Over 7,100 stores have closed down in the US this year, CNN reports, adding that about 14,000 jobs in total were lost due to bankruptcies.There is no respite for the weary US economy, also rocked last year by bankruptcies of prominent finance houses, Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank – the largest such collapse since 2008.

