BlackRock Bets on Bitcoin: Is the US Dollar Era Over?

BlackRock Bets on Bitcoin: Is the US Dollar Era Over?

BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, stated in its latest ad that Bitcoin is no longer a "radical idea" but a legitimate asset, held or used by over 250 million people worldwide. What's behind the change of heart?

In January 2024, BlackRock introduced the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), a Bitcoin ETF that swiftly emerged as the largest cryptocurrency fund globally. Notably, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, who had once labeled Bitcoin as an "index of money laundering," has recently redefined his stance, describing it as an alternative to gold.BlackRock's change of heart is notable, especially as other Wall Street giants like Vanguard and State Street remain cautious on Bitcoin. Wall Street analyst and longtime investor Charles Ortel believes they have valid reasons for their skepticism.What are Risks Associated With Bitcoin?Ortel outlines several concerns usually cited by investors:At the same time, Ortel acknowledges that "BlackRock has a good sense of what investors want, and they now believe that cryptocurrencies have gained a veneer of respectability."Given BlackRock's bullish approach to Bitcoin, it is clear they also believe their firm can profit by offering this option to investors, according to the analyst.BlackRock's Bitcoin push has led some netizens to speculate that the firm is attempting to dominate the cryptocurrency market.What Could be Behind BlackRock's Interest in Bitcoin?The answer might lie in BlackRock's Outlook 2025, which calls Bitcoin "a tactical hedge against specific risks, like gold."Under these circumstances, BlackRock sees "the potential for …diversifiers, old like gold and new like Bitcoin, to step in."Gold has surged as investors seek protection against soaring inflation. Asset management firms are emphasizing this trend while also promoting Bitcoin, highlighting its potential as a new diversifier thanks to its unique value drivers."Bitcoin’s potential to appreciate over time when its predetermined supply is met with growing demand – and demand is based on investor belief in Bitcoin’s potential to become more widely adopted as a payment technology," writes Samara Cohen, Chief Investment Officer of ETFs and Index Investments at BlackRock.BlackRock Seems to Take De-Dollarization SeriouslyWhy would BlackRock be interested in a new payment technology, other than the dollar-centered one?Does this mean BlackRock is taking de-dollarization seriously and preparing for a post-dollar decentralized global order of multiple payment systems, currencies, and digital assets? Time will tell what the firm’s strategic shift towards Bitcoin means.Meanwhile, Ortel doesn't rule out that the investment company that big could even play against the greenback and other established fiat currencies for the profit's sake:

