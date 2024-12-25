https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/us-house-speaker-may-lose-his-post-in-january-elections---reports-1121262165.html

US House Speaker May Lose His Post in January Elections - Reports

US House Speaker May Lose His Post in January Elections - Reports

US House Speaker Mike Johnson has found himself in a difficult position after the adoption of the government funding bill and may not get enough votes in the upcoming elections, which will be held in the House in January 2025, The Daily Caller news portal reported, citing Republican congressmen.

"Mike Johnson’s disastrous handling of the continuing resolution unquestionably left his future speakership imperiled with several members rethinking whether they can back him in January," one House Republican was quoted as saying by the news portal on Monday. Johnson's fate largely depends on whether US President-elect Donald Trump will continue to support him, the report noted. On Monday, the Semafor news portal reported that Trump's allies accuse Johnson of betraying Republican interests after Congress passed a bill to finance the government. Johnson introduced the bill that did not contain Trump's key demand - raising the debt ceiling before the president-elect's inauguration.

