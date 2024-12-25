International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/us-house-speaker-may-lose-his-post-in-january-elections---reports-1121262165.html
US House Speaker May Lose His Post in January Elections - Reports
US House Speaker May Lose His Post in January Elections - Reports
Sputnik International
US House Speaker Mike Johnson has found himself in a difficult position after the adoption of the government funding bill and may not get enough votes in the upcoming elections, which will be held in the House in January 2025, The Daily Caller news portal reported, citing Republican congressmen.
2024-12-25T04:56+0000
2024-12-25T04:56+0000
americas
mike johnson
us
donald trump
republican
congress
samuel house
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/05/1116000256_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9ce93ca718f4baf2d575f2fee1c1af09.jpg
"Mike Johnson’s disastrous handling of the continuing resolution unquestionably left his future speakership imperiled with several members rethinking whether they can back him in January," one House Republican was quoted as saying by the news portal on Monday. Johnson's fate largely depends on whether US President-elect Donald Trump will continue to support him, the report noted. On Monday, the Semafor news portal reported that Trump's allies accuse Johnson of betraying Republican interests after Congress passed a bill to finance the government. Johnson introduced the bill that did not contain Trump's key demand - raising the debt ceiling before the president-elect's inauguration.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/genders-greenland-and-energy-restrictions-trump-makes-his-stance-clear-1121239720.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/05/1116000256_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1e9938b4c81d2d613dbae37bcbe54c63.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us house speaker,government funding bill, difficult position
us house speaker,government funding bill, difficult position

US House Speaker May Lose His Post in January Elections - Reports

04:56 GMT 25.12.2024
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce CenetaHouse Speaker Mike Johnson
House Speaker Mike Johnson - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2024
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US House Speaker Mike Johnson has found himself in a difficult position after the adoption of the government funding bill and may not get enough votes in the upcoming elections, which will be held in the House in January 2025, The Daily Caller news portal reported, citing Republican congressmen.
"Mike Johnson’s disastrous handling of the continuing resolution unquestionably left his future speakership imperiled with several members rethinking whether they can back him in January," one House Republican was quoted as saying by the news portal on Monday.
Johnson's fate largely depends on whether US President-elect Donald Trump will continue to support him, the report noted.
"There’s nothing Mike Johnson can do between now and the Speaker’s race to regain the trust of Republicans in Congress. He’s as lame of a duck as Joe Biden," another Republican lawmaker added.
In this March 23, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington. A growing American economy and passage of a Republican tax overhaul appear to be helping Trump lift his approval ratings from historic lows - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2024
Americas
Genders, Greenland and Energy Restrictions: Trump Makes His Stance Clear
23 December, 05:25 GMT
On Monday, the Semafor news portal reported that Trump's allies accuse Johnson of betraying Republican interests after Congress passed a bill to finance the government. Johnson introduced the bill that did not contain Trump's key demand - raising the debt ceiling before the president-elect's inauguration.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала