https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/genders-greenland-and-energy-restrictions-trump-makes-his-stance-clear-1121239720.html

Genders, Greenland and Energy Restrictions: Trump Makes His Stance Clear

Genders, Greenland and Energy Restrictions: Trump Makes His Stance Clear

Sputnik International

US President-elect Donald Trump promised on Sunday to approve an official state policy recognizing only two genders in the country — male and female.

2024-12-23T05:25+0000

2024-12-23T05:25+0000

2024-12-23T05:25+0000

americas

us

donald trump

elon musk

joe biden

greenland

denmark

gender

gender issue

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0b/1120847579_0:0:2903:1634_1920x0_80_0_0_13f09bbe8aee9cb9ea2ee5ea367a85a7.jpg

"Under the Trump administration, it will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders — male and female. Doesn't sound too complicated, does it?" Trump said, speaking at the Turning Point Action conference in Arizona. According the broadcast of the event, the conference participants responded to the future president's words with ovation. US entrepreneur Elon Musk, whom Trump plans to appoint as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), in turn, supports life imprisonment for doctors who perform sex-change operations on children. A November study by the Associated Press showed that about half of American citizens believe that support for transgender rights in the United States had "gone too far."On GreenlandTrump has called it "an absolute necessity" for the United States to own Greenland, thus commenting on his decision to appoint a new US ambassador to Denmark.The politician added that his nominee for the post of ambassador to Denmark, former US Ambassador to Sweden and entrepreneur Ken Howery, "will do a wonderful job in representing the interests of the United States."In 2019, a series of media reports appeared about Trump considering buying Greenland. Trump himself later confirmed to reporters that he was interested in the issue "strategically." At the same time, Greenland said that the island was not for sale, and Denmark expressed hope that Trump was joking, calling the very idea of ​​​​sale absurd.On Energy Production RestrictionsTrump also said that he would declare a national energy emergency in the US.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241222/trump-eager-for-talks-with-putin-to-end-ukrainian-conflict-1121239432.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241219/trump-threatens-government-with-total-paralysis-says-debt-ceiling-could-plunge-us-into-depression-1121216404.html

americas

greenland

denmark

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump-2024, trump next president, why trump won, how did trump win, trump’s new administration, what’s next for america after trump, will trump end ukraine conflict, will trump end gaza war, trump’s stance on middle east, will trump collaborate with putin, us russia relations under trump, trump gender policy, trump on middle east conflict, trump on ukraine