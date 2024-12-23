https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/genders-greenland-and-energy-restrictions-trump-makes-his-stance-clear-1121239720.html
US President-elect Donald Trump promised on Sunday to approve an official state policy recognizing only two genders in the country — male and female.
"Under the Trump administration, it will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders — male and female. Doesn't sound too complicated, does it?" Trump said, speaking at the Turning Point Action conference in Arizona. According the broadcast of the event, the conference participants responded to the future president's words with ovation. US entrepreneur Elon Musk, whom Trump plans to appoint as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), in turn, supports life imprisonment for doctors who perform sex-change operations on children. A November study by the Associated Press showed that about half of American citizens believe that support for transgender rights in the United States had "gone too far."
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President-elect Donald Trump promised on Sunday to approve an official state policy recognizing only two genders in the country — male and female.
"Under the Trump administration, it will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders — male and female. Doesn't sound too complicated, does it?
" Trump said
, speaking at the Turning Point Action conference in Arizona.
According the broadcast of the event, the conference participants responded to the future president's words with ovation.
Earlier, the Times newspaper reported, citing military sources, reported that Trump planned to issue an order that would lead to the dismissal of all transgender military personnel, which could result in about 15,000 people leaving the service.
US entrepreneur Elon Musk, whom Trump plans to appoint as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), in turn, supports life imprisonment for doctors who perform sex-change operations on children.
A November study by the Associated Press showed that about half of American citizens believe that support for transgender rights in the United States had "gone too far."
Trump has called
it "an absolute necessity
" for the United States to own Greenland, thus commenting on his decision to appoint a new US ambassador to Denmark.
"For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity," he said on Truth Social.
The politician added that his nominee for the post of ambassador to Denmark, former US Ambassador to Sweden and entrepreneur Ken Howery, "will do a wonderful job in representing the interests of the United States."
Greenland was a colony of Denmark until 1953. It remains part of the kingdom, but in 2009 it received autonomy with the ability to self-govern and make independent choices in domestic policy.
In 2019, a series of media reports appeared about Trump considering buying Greenland. Trump himself later confirmed to reporters that he was interested in the issue "strategically." At the same time, Greenland said that the island was not for sale, and Denmark expressed hope that Trump was joking, calling the very idea of sale absurd.
On Energy Production Restrictions
"To rescue our economy, I will sign on day one orders to end all Biden restrictions on energy production, terminate his insane electric vehicle mandate, cancel his natural gas export ban," Trump said while speaking at the Turning Point USA conference in the state of Arizona.
Trump also said that he would declare a national energy emergency in the US
.