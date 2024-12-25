International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/why-does-us-really-want-to-annex-greenland-1121270041.html
Why Does US Really Want to Annex Greenland?
Why Does US Really Want to Annex Greenland?
Sputnik International
Though Greenland’s natural resources are considerable, US president-elect Donald Trump’s interest in buying the arctic island from Denmark likely stems from military considerations first and foremost, argues military analyst Alexei Leonkov.
2024-12-25T18:42+0000
2024-12-25T18:42+0000
military
us
greenland
us navy
us military bases
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/19223/00/192230006_0:109:2101:1290_1920x0_80_0_0_4d0f62cdaf0982622b756d736c55f12c.jpg
With the climate in Greenland warming, the US could be able to establish a chain of naval facilities there that could allow Washington to “cover” all of North Atlantic and monitor the Arctic, explains Leonkov, editor of Arsenal Otechestva (Arsenal of the Fatherland).The US already attempted to establish a naval base in Greenland, “right amid the ice,” but ended up aborting the construction of the outpost because of how troublesome it would have been to provide power and heating there, he notes.According to Leonkov, the existing US naval assets in North Atlantic region still fail to reliably track Russia’s submarine operations there, so the United States may try to fix the problem by beefing up its naval presence through expansion to Greenland.“Their solution comes down to maintaining permanent naval presence there, especially naval and submersible drones, that would actively search for Russian submarines,” Leonkov says, citing this as the likely reason for the US drive to acquire Greenland.Using Iceland for such purposes is out the question, he argues, both due to the island’s relatively small size and because of all the risks related to volcanic activity.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/could-the-us-grab-greenland-exploring-options-from-deals-to-diplomatic-rows-and-war-1121268974.html
greenland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/19223/00/192230006_118:0:1981:1397_1920x0_80_0_0_5dff426e3b8d04b0cd5416ee7badeabd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us greenland purchase, us naval bases, us naval operations in atlantic
us greenland purchase, us naval bases, us naval operations in atlantic

Why Does US Really Want to Annex Greenland?

18:42 GMT 25.12.2024
© US Navy / Chris OxleyThe Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS California
The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS California - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2024
© US Navy / Chris Oxley
Subscribe
Though Greenland’s natural resources are considerable, US president-elect Donald Trump’s interest in buying the arctic island from Denmark likely stems from military considerations first and foremost, argues military analyst Alexei Leonkov.
With the climate in Greenland warming, the US could be able to establish a chain of naval facilities there that could allow Washington to “cover” all of North Atlantic and monitor the Arctic, explains Leonkov, editor of Arsenal Otechestva (Arsenal of the Fatherland).
The US already attempted to establish a naval base in Greenland, “right amid the ice,” but ended up aborting the construction of the outpost because of how troublesome it would have been to provide power and heating there, he notes.
According to Leonkov, the existing US naval assets in North Atlantic region still fail to reliably track Russia’s submarine operations there, so the United States may try to fix the problem by beefing up its naval presence through expansion to Greenland.
icebergs are photographed from the window of an airplane carrying NASA scientists as they fly on a mission to track melting ice in eastern Greenland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2024
Americas
Could the US Grab Greenland? Exploring Options From Deals to Diplomatic Rows and War
16:00 GMT
“Their solution comes down to maintaining permanent naval presence there, especially naval and submersible drones, that would actively search for Russian submarines,” Leonkov says, citing this as the likely reason for the US drive to acquire Greenland.
Using Iceland for such purposes is out the question, he argues, both due to the island’s relatively small size and because of all the risks related to volcanic activity.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала