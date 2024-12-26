https://sputnikglobe.com/20241226/about-28-million-people-receive-russian-citizenship-since-1992-1121275321.html

About 2.8 Million People Receive Russian Citizenship Since 1992

About 2.8 Million People Receive Russian Citizenship Since 1992

Sputnik International

About 2.8 million people have been granted Russian citizenship since 1992, Director of the Consular Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexei Klimov told Sputnik on Thursday.

2024-12-26T12:49+0000

2024-12-26T12:49+0000

2024-12-26T12:49+0000

russia

russia

russian foreign ministry

passport

russian citizen

citizenship

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101771/30/1017713040_0:60:3029:1764_1920x0_80_0_0_abc7df1d2c48bab920a470f07e52faf6.jpg

"According to available data, about 2.8 million people have been formalized for Russian citizenship in diplomatic missions and consular offices of Russia from 1992 to the present," Klimov said in an interview. The majority of the applications were filed either in post-Soviet countries or countries with large Russian-speaking populations, such as Bulgaria, France, Germany, Greece, Israel, Italy, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States, the diplomat said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240612/putin-congratulates-citizens-on-russia-day-1118917683.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian citizenship, director of the consular department of the russian foreign ministry alexei klimov, granted russian citizenship