Acting South Korean President Refuses to Appoint Judges to Constitutional Court

Acting South Korean President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Thursday refused to appoint the missing judges of the Constitutional Court in the absence of a political consensus, arguing it was beyond his mandate in an acting capacity.

South Korea's basic law requires that the primary focus of an acting president be maintaining stable governance during times of crisis, Han said in a public address quoted by his office. Han said the ruling and opposition parties held "diametrically opposed positions" on the appointment of judges of the Constitutional Court. "Until the ruling and opposition parties reach an agreement and present a unified plan, I will delay the appointment of judges of the Constitutional Court. Once a consensus has been reached, I will immediately proceed with the appointments," the prime minister stated. On Tuesday, the opposition Democratic Party vowed to impeach Han over his refusal to publish two bills on the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate allegations against suspended President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife Kim Keon-hee. South Korea's parliament voted on December 14 to impeach Yoon over his controversial declaration of martial law. The Constitutional Court will make a final decision on the matter by June 11, 2025. Yoon will be suspended from office pending the ruling, with Han to serve as interim president until the final verdict is passed.

