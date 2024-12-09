https://sputnikglobe.com/20241209/south-korean-investigators-plan-to-ban-president-from-leaving-country-amid-investigation-1121129039.html

South Korea's Justice Ministry Announces Travel Ban For Country's President - Reports

South Korea's Justice Ministry Announces Travel Ban For Country's President - Reports

Sputnik International

Oh Dong-woon, the chief of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), said on Monday that he had instructed his investigators to request a travel ban for the country's president, Yoon Suk-yeol, amid an investigation into temporarily martial law.

2024-12-09T06:40+0000

2024-12-09T06:40+0000

2024-12-09T07:19+0000

asia

south korea

martial law

investigation

opposition

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/07/1121112006_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5a0d1c8022704c3e3be6f03cd71ef40d.jpg

The ban was imposed by the Justice Ministry shortly after Oh Dong-woon, the chief of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), said it had made a request for the order.Earlier in the day, Oh Dong-woon said that he had instructed his investigators to request a travel ban for the country's president, Yoon Suk-yeol, amid an investigation into temporarily martial law.Earlier, President Yoon apologized for imposing martial law in the country in a public address, saying he would not reimpose it ahead of the impeachment vote in parliament, which he survived.Yoon declared martial law late on Tuesday, claiming that the opposition was sympathizing with North Korea and plotting a "rebellion." The parliament defied the presidential declaration and voted to lift martial law. The office of the parliamentary speaker, Woo Won-shik, said that the president's declaration was invalid. Yoon withdrew the measure shortly after it took effect.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241204/south-koreas-martial-law-turmoil-north-korea-will-watch-this-drama-play-out-1121086612.html

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

south korean investigators, leaving country amid investigation, temporarily martial law