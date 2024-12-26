https://sputnikglobe.com/20241226/corporate-america-goes-from-disowning-trump-to-lavishing-him-with-cash-heres-what-they-want-1121275785.html

Corporate America Goes From Disowning Trump to Lavishing Him With Cash: Here's What They Want

Donald Trump's inauguration fund is set to top the $107 million it raised in 2017 - which was nearly double the $61 million raised by Joe Biden in 2021. Corporate America is lavishing the president-elect with cash, hoping he'll support their interests, and let bygones be bygones regarding statements and actions against him over the past four years.

Major companies that walked lockstep with the establishment in denouncing Donald Trump after the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021 chaos at the Capitol have pulled a major about-face amid his comeback, giving generously to his inauguration fund and hoping he’ll forget their statements about the “threat to democracy” he and his supporters purportedly posed just four years ago.Who are the biggest corporate flip-floppers, and what do they want from Trump? Here's a breakdown:Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America: Big Pharma trade group donating $1 million (which means access to exclusive VIP events, including black tie ball and personal “candlelight dinner” with the Trumps). In 2021, PhRMA CEO Steve Ubl said the events of January 6 “violate the values of our nation” and canceled donations to Republicans rejecting the 2020 vote’s outcome.Ford and Toyota: Ford briefly froze political donations after January 6, and promised to vet politicians supporting Trump. Now they’re giving him $1 million. Toyota, also pledging $1 million, similarly halted donations to those refusing to certify Biden’s 2020 victory.Stanley Black & Decker: Giving Trump $1 million this time around, up from a paltry $25,000 in 2017.Intuit: Maker of popular DIY tax software has pledged a cool million amid reports Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is brainstorming a free tax filing app for Americans to use.Kraken and Coinbase: Crypto trading platforms donating $1 million in hopes of loosened regulations. Contributed heavily to Trump's 2024 election campaign, seeking to capitalize on his pro-crypto statements.Charter Communications: Telecom giant pledging $1 million – four times what it gave Trump in 2017, and nearly three times the $350,000 it gave Biden in 2021.Uber: Another $1 million pledge maker, which gave the Biden inauguration $1 million four years ago. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi donated an additional $1 million, clearly hoping that the ride-hailing, courier and freight transport giant will benefit from his administration's policies.Meta*: one of the earliest confirmed $1 million pledgers. Hoping for favorable policy, and that he'll forget the post-2020 acrimony - including Facebook and other Big Tech’s censorship of his speech online, and the companies’ backing of the outgoing Democrat president’s agenda.Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, GM and AT&T also made generous (but undisclosed) donations to the 2025 inaugural fund. In 2021, Goldman and BoA’s CEOs expressed outrage over the “squandering” of US democratic goodwill and demanded a peaceful transfer of power to Biden. GM cancelled collaboration with Trump on California-related smog legislation. AT&T CEO John Stankey called on Congress to “unite” around Biden, but is now looking for another round of Trump tax cuts.The big inauguration ceremony isn't the only opportunity big business has to get into Trump's good graces. In recent weeks, CEOS from industry leaders including Google, Amazon, Pfizer, Eli Lilly have rushed to kiss Trump’s ring, often traveling to New York to meet with him in Trump Tower.* Banned in Russia for extremism.

