Interim Syrian Gov't Begins Operation to Clear Tartus of Pro-Assad Armed Groups - Reports

The Syrian Military Operations Command, in coordination with the interior ministry of Syria's interim administration, has announced the launch of an operation to clear the Tartus province of armed groups opposed to the new authorities in Damascus, Syrian news agency reported on Thursday.
The Military Operations Command has pursued pro-Assad fighters in the forested and mountainous areas of Tartus, the news agency reported. Several fighters have already been killed as part of the operation, while the pursuit of others continues, the report said. Earlier in the day, the interior ministry announced the death of 14 of its personnel in a suburb of Tartus in an ambush allegedly carried out by supporters of the country's former leader, Bashar Assad. Syria's armed opposition captured Damascus on December 8. Russian officials said that Syrian President Bashar Assad stepped down after negotiations with participants in the Syrian conflict and left Syria for Russia, where he was granted asylum. Mohammed al-Bashir, who ran an Idlib-based administration formed by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other opposition groups, was named interim prime minister on December 10. He later announced that an interim government had been formed and would remain in place until March 2025.
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The Syrian Military Operations Command, in coordination with the interior ministry of Syria's interim administration, has announced the launch of an operation to clear the Tartus province of armed groups opposed to the new authorities in Damascus, Syrian news agency reported on Thursday.
The Military Operations Command has pursued pro-Assad fighters in the forested and mountainous areas of Tartus
, the news agency reported. Several fighters have already been killed as part of the operation, while the pursuit of others continues, the report said.
Earlier in the day, the interior ministry announced the death of 14 of its personnel in a suburb of Tartus in an ambush allegedly carried out by supporters of the country’s former leader, Bashar Assad.
Syria's armed opposition captured Damascus on December 8. Russian officials said that Syrian President Bashar Assad
stepped down after negotiations with participants in the Syrian conflict and left Syria for Russia, where he was granted asylum. Mohammed al-Bashir, who ran an Idlib-based administration formed by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other opposition groups, was named interim prime minister on December 10. He later announced that an interim government had been formed and would remain in place until March 2025.