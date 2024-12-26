https://sputnikglobe.com/20241226/plane-crashed-in-kazakstans-aktau-skids-off-runway-in-turkiye-on-december-22---reports-1121271415.html

Plane From Aktau Crash Previously Skidded Off Runway in Turkiye on December 22 - Reports

Plane From Aktau Crash Previously Skidded Off Runway in Turkiye on December 22 - Reports

An Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) passenger plane that crashed near Aktau in Kazakhstan was able to land only on the second attempt in Turkey and skidded off the runway during landing earlier this month, Turkish newspaper Yeni Akit reported.

On December 22, the plane was flying from Baku to Turkiye’s Trabzon, where the incident occurred, the report said on Wednesday. An Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190, flying from Baku to Russia's Grozny, crashed in Kazakhstan's Aktau with 69 people on board earlier in the day. According to preliminary data from AZAL, the plane crashed after a collision with a flock of birds. Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said a total of 38 people have been killed in the plane crash. The captain of the crashed aircraft, Igor Kshnyakin, had over 15,000 flight hours of experience, Azerbaijan Airlines said. The Embraer 190 aircraft was manufactured in 2013 and underwent a complete technical inspection in October, the company added.

