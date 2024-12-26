https://sputnikglobe.com/20241226/trump-nominates-ex-florida-official-as-ambassador-to-panama-1121271765.html

Trump Nominates ex-Florida Official as Ambassador to Panama

Trump Nominates ex-Florida Official as Ambassador to Panama

Sputnik International

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced that he has nominated the candidacy of former County Commissioner Kevin Cabrera to the post of US Ambassador to Panama.

2024-12-26T05:25+0000

2024-12-26T05:25+0000

2024-12-26T05:25+0000

americas

donald trump

us

panama

pacific ocean

us navy

panama canal

florida

miami

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/10/1120164729_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_551dd0924cb69ae3bbacef6c3543800e.jpg

"I am pleased to announce that Kevin Marino Cabrera will serve as the United States Ambassador to the Republic of Panama, a Country that is ripping us off on the Panama Canal, far beyond their wildest dreams," Trump said on Truth Social. Trump added that Cabrera has served as a Miami-Dade County Commissioner, Vice Chairman of the International Trade Consortium, and also worked in Trump's 2020 election team in the role of Florida State Director. Later in the day, Cabrera said that he was "humbled and honored" by the nomination. "Let's get to work," he said on X. On Sunday, the president-elect said that he would demand a quick return of the Panama Canal to US ownership due to high fees for its passage. The politician said that the Panama Canal was critically important for US trade, as well as for the rapid deployment of US Navy forces in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. He added that the United States was the largest user of the canal, providing over 72% of all passage through it. Commenting on Trump's statement, Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino said that the country's sovereignty was non-negotiable and that the Panama Canal fully belonged to Panama under the 1977 treaty.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/panamas-sovereignty-is-not-for-sale-colombian-president-slams-trumps-canal-remarks-1121242687.html

americas

panama

pacific ocean

miami

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us president-elect donald trump, us ambassador to panama, county commissioner kevin cabrera