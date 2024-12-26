International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 230 Soldiers in Russia’s Kursk Region Over Past Day - MoD
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 230 soldiers in the Kursk direction in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 230 servicepeople, three infantry fighting vehicles, including one US-made Bradley IFV, an armored personnel carrier, three armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles, an artillery piece and two electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement. In total, Ukraine has lost over 43,970 servicepeople and 255 tanks during offensive in Kursk area, the ministry added.
13:42 GMT 26.12.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 230 soldiers in the Kursk region in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 230 servicepeople, three infantry fighting vehicles, including one US-made Bradley IFV, an armored personnel carrier, three armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles, an artillery piece and two electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.
In total, Ukraine has lost over 43,970 servicepeople and 255 tanks during offensive in Kursk area, the ministry added.
