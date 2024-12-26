https://sputnikglobe.com/20241226/ukraine-loses-over-230-soldiers-in-russias-kursk-region-over-past-day---mod-1121276087.html

Ukraine Loses Over 230 Soldiers in Russia’s Kursk Region Over Past Day - MoD

Ukraine Loses Over 230 Soldiers in Russia’s Kursk Region Over Past Day - MoD

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 230 soldiers in the Kursk direction in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2024-12-26T13:42+0000

2024-12-26T13:42+0000

2024-12-26T13:42+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

kursk

russia

russian defense ministry

kursk

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1121276087.jpg?1735220571

"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 230 servicepeople, three infantry fighting vehicles, including one US-made Bradley IFV, an armored personnel carrier, three armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles, an artillery piece and two electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement. In total, Ukraine has lost over 43,970 servicepeople and 255 tanks during offensive in Kursk area, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241221/ukraine-loses-over-300-soldiers-in-russias-kursk-region-over-past-day-1121228233.html

ukraine

kursk

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine loses, russian defense ministry, ukrainian armed forces