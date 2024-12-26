https://sputnikglobe.com/20241226/ukrainian-government-bans-exports-of-gas-gold-salt-for-1-year---document-1121270342.html
The Ukrainian government issued a decree Wednesday banning the export of gas, gold, and salt without licenses or quotas for 2025.
MOSCOW, December 25 (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian government on Wednesday released a decree prohibiting export of some goods that are subject to licensing and quotas for 2025, among them are gas, gold and salt."To approve for 2025: the volume of quotas of goods, the list of controlled substances, the list of goods and equipment that may contain controlled substances, the export of which is to be licensed; the list of goods (agricultural products), the volume of quotas of goods, the export of which to the Member States of the European Union is subject to licensing," the document said. According to the Ukrainian governmental resolution, "zero quotas" for exports of salt, steam coal, natural gas, fuel wood, silver, gold, waste or scrap of precious metals are set for 2025. At the same time, quotas were also set for 1.3 million tonnes for "K" grade coking coal and 400,000 tonnes for fuel oil. Moreover, licensing was also introduced for wheat, corn, sunflower seeds, sugar, poultry and some other products of the agricultural sector. In September 2023, the Ukrainian Ministry of Agrarian Policy announced that the Cabinet of Ministers had approved a new export procedure, according to which corn, rapeseed, sunflower and wheat, exported to EU countries, would have to obtain a license.
