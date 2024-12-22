https://sputnikglobe.com/20241222/western-aid-covers-nearly-90-of-ukraines-spending-in-2022-2024--analysis-1121233578.html

Western Aid Covers Nearly 90% of Ukraine's Spending in 2022-2024 – Analysis

Western Aid Covers Nearly 90% of Ukraine's Spending in 2022-2024 – Analysis

Russia has repeatedly warned that the US and its allies’ assistance to the Kiev regime will only prolong the Ukraine conflict.

Western financing of Ukraine reached a whopping $238.5 billion from February 2022 to the beginning of December 2024, which approximately corresponds to 87% of the country’s budget expenses, Sputnik’s research based on information from the Ukrainian Finance Ministry, the University of Kiel, and open data has shown.The expenses of the Ukrainian budget in 2022-2023 amounted to $193.3 billion, while in 2024 the figure is expected to stand at $81.3 billion. It means that over the past three years, the expenses have increased to $274.6 billion, according to the analyzed data.Aid BreakdownThe volume of financial aid sent by Western countries to Ukraine amounted to $106 billion, whereas the West’s military assistance reached $132.5 billion within the aforementioned period. At the same time, the total volume of Western aid is 43% less than the $416 billion the West promised to Kiev, per the analysis.The US remains Ukraine’s largest donor, having sent $95.2 billion to the Kiev regime in the past three years. Two-thirds of the sum was military aid, while one-third went towards budget financing.EU member states transferred financial and military aid to Ukraine worth $94.2 billion, with Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands being the bloc’s largest donors with $11.9 billion, $7.5 billion, and $6.3 billion, respectively. The UK sent $13.4 billion, Canada $7.8 billion, and Japan $6.7 billion.During the December 19 Direct Line and year­-end press conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Ukraine can fight and exist only with the support of its Western donors.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, for his part, recalled earlier that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasizes that continued aid to Ukraine is a guarantee of creating new jobs in the United States. "As if he is not speaking about financing a war that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives in Ukraine, but a lucrative business project," Lavrov stressed.This followed Peskov warning that the EU’s hefty sums to Ukraine are "allocated to the detriment of EU economies which are already going through difficult times." For example, Germany, Europe’s largest economy, is facing a second year of zero growth, in what comes as more Germans oppose Berlin's excessive financial assistance to the Kiev regime, according to a recent opinion poll conducted by the ARD news channel.

