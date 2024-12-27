International
China Enhances Patrolling Around Disputed Islands in South China Sea
China Enhances Patrolling Around Disputed Islands in South China Sea
China continues to intensify patrols around the Huangyan Islands, also known as Scarborough Reef and disputed between Beijing and several countries in the region, the Chinese Coast Guard said on Friday.
"On December 27, China Coast Guard conducted law enforcement patrols in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Islands and surrounding areas," the maritime police said on WeChat. Since December, the Chinese Coast Guard "continued to strengthen patrols in the territorial waters and adjacent areas of Huangyan, preventing and dislodging illegally intruding vessels, so as to further strengthen control over relevant maritime areas and resolutely safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights." The territorial affiliation of several islands in the South China Sea has been the subject of disputes between China and several other Asia-Pacific countries for decades. Significant oil and gas reserves have been discovered on the continental shelf of those islands, including the Paracel Islands, the Spratly Islands, Thitu Island, and Scarborough Shoal. Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan, and the Philippines are part of the disputes. The situation in the South China Sea is often complicated by the passage of US warships, which, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, violate international law and undermine China's sovereignty and security. Despite Beijing's protests, Washington has insisted on its right to sail wherever international law permits.
13:05 GMT 27.12.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China continues to intensify patrols around the Huangyan Islands, also known as Scarborough Reef and disputed between Beijing and several countries in the region, the Chinese Coast Guard said on Friday.
"On December 27, China Coast Guard conducted law enforcement patrols in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Islands and surrounding areas," the maritime police said on WeChat.
Since December, the Chinese Coast Guard "continued to strengthen patrols in the territorial waters and adjacent areas of Huangyan, preventing and dislodging illegally intruding vessels, so as to further strengthen control over relevant maritime areas and resolutely safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights."
The territorial affiliation of several islands in the South China Sea has been the subject of disputes between China and several other Asia-Pacific countries for decades. Significant oil and gas reserves have been discovered on the continental shelf of those islands, including the Paracel Islands, the Spratly Islands, Thitu Island, and Scarborough Shoal. Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan, and the Philippines are part of the disputes.
The situation in the South China Sea is often complicated by the passage of US warships, which, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, violate international law and undermine China's sovereignty and security. Despite Beijing's protests, Washington has insisted on its right to sail wherever international law permits.
