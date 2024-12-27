https://sputnikglobe.com/20241227/china-launches-new-generation-amphibious-assault-ship-1121279928.html

China Launches New-Generation Amphibious Assault Ship

China on Friday launched its first Type 076 amphibious assault ship, dubbed Sichuan, the Chinese Central Television reported.

The ship, named after southwest China's province, set sail from Shanghai and was given a hull number 51, the broadcaster said. Sichuan is a new-generation vessel with a displacement of over 40,000 tons, capable of carrying fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and amphibious aircraft, the agency added. It is also equipped with an electromagnetic system for launching and slowing planes. Following the setting sail ceremony, the vessel is expected to undergo hardware debugging, mooring, and sea trials. Sichuan is reportedly a key part of boosting China's maritime defense capabilities and of the development of the country's naval forces.

