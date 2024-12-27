https://sputnikglobe.com/20241227/china-says-imposes-sanctions-against-7-us-military-enterprises-over-arms-sales-to-taiwan-1121281595.html
China Says Imposes Sanctions Against 7 US Military Enterprises Over Arms Sales to Taiwan
China has imposed sanctions against seven US military-industrial enterprises over arms sales to Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"This grossly violates the one-China principle and the three joint Chinese-American communiques, is a serious interference in China's internal affairs, and damages China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the ministry said. In response to the actions of the United States, China decided to impose sanctions against seven American military-industrial enterprises.Earlier this week, the United States announced the provision of large amounts of military assistance and arms sales to Taiwan, according to the ministry.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China has imposed sanctions against seven US military-industrial enterprises over arms sales to Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"This grossly violates the one-China principle and the three joint Chinese-American communiques, is a serious interference in China's internal affairs, and damages China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the ministry said.
In response to the actions of the United States, China decided to impose sanctions against seven American military-industrial enterprises.
Earlier this week, the United States announced the provision of large amounts of military assistance and arms sales to Taiwan
, according to the ministry.