https://sputnikglobe.com/20241227/china-says-imposes-sanctions-against-7-us-military-enterprises-over-arms-sales-to-taiwan-1121281595.html

China Says Imposes Sanctions Against 7 US Military Enterprises Over Arms Sales to Taiwan

China Says Imposes Sanctions Against 7 US Military Enterprises Over Arms Sales to Taiwan

Sputnik International

China has imposed sanctions against seven US military-industrial enterprises over arms sales to Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

2024-12-27T09:24+0000

2024-12-27T09:24+0000

2024-12-27T09:24+0000

world

china

us

taiwan

chinese foreign ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/13/1110454708_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_87eb30c616f89d202b9076f49dbda9b7.jpg

"This grossly violates the one-China principle and the three joint Chinese-American communiques, is a serious interference in China's internal affairs, and damages China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the ministry said. In response to the actions of the United States, China decided to impose sanctions against seven American military-industrial enterprises.Earlier this week, the United States announced the provision of large amounts of military assistance and arms sales to Taiwan, according to the ministry.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/first-batch-of-us-made-abrams-tanks-arrives-in-taiwan-1121184765.html

china

taiwan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china says imposes sanctions, us military enterprises, arms sales to taiwan