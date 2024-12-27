https://sputnikglobe.com/20241227/estonia-asks-nato-for-deterrence-fleet-after-estlink-2-incident---prime-minsiter-1121279345.html

Estonia Asks NATO for 'Deterrence Fleet' After EstLink 2 Incident - Prime Minsiter

Sputnik International

After the Finland and Estonia underwater cable problems, Estonian PM Kristen Michal will talk with NATO's Rutte about deploying a "deterrent fleet."

MOSCOW, December 27 (Sputnik) - Following the incidents with underwater cables between Finland and Estonia, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said that he plans to discuss the issue with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and to ask him to deploy a "deterrence fleet." The prime minister made the remarks during a press conference on the disruption of operations of the EstLink 2 cable when asked whether Estonia has contacted the NATO fleet to ask for help in regard to the incident, the Postimees newspaper reported on Thursday. Michal was also reportedly asked if Tallinn should take steps to enact NATO's Article 4, which provides for consultations in the event of threats to a country's security of territorial integrity. "Right after the press conference, I will speak with the NATO Secretary General," the prime minister responded. Some time after the conference, Rutte said that the alliance is following the investigation into the incident and stands ready to provide support. During the same press conference, Estonian Justice Minister Liisa-Ly Pakosta said that the country plans to increase penalties for damage to infrastructure. On Wednesday, the Estonian Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) was notified about disruptions in another three undersea communication cables between Estonia and Finland, the ERR broadcaster reported. Two cables were reportedly owned by the Elisa Group, and one cable belonged to CITIC Telecom. At that point it was unclear what caused the damage. Finnish power company Fingrid said two ships were near one of the cables, EstLink 2, before it went out of service.

