World
Finland-Estonia Underwater Power Cable Cut: Helsinki Claims Sabotage Possible
Finland-Estonia Underwater Power Cable Cut: Helsinki Claims Sabotage Possible
Finland is weighing the possibility of sabotage following damage to an underwater power cable between the Nordic country and Estonia on December 25, according to Finnish public broadcaster Yle.
Finland-Estonia Underwater Power Cable Cut: Helsinki Claims Sabotage Possible

09:23 GMT 26.12.2024
Svetlana Ekimenko
Two telecoms cables in the Baltic Sea linking Sweden and Denmark similarly sustained damage last month, while a fault was detected in the C-Lion1, a submarine cable connecting Finland and Germany, in late November.
Finland is weighing the possibility of sabotage following damage to an underwater power cable between the Nordic country and Estonia on December 25, which resulted in a disruption of electricity supply, according to Finnish public broadcaster Yle.
At least two vessels were spotted in the vicinity where the cables are located, claimed Arto Pahkin, the head of operations of the Finnish electricity grid.
The EstLink 2 cable, which transmits electricity to Estonia, experienced a power cut at 12:26 PM local time (10:26 GMT), as confirmed by Fingrid. This left only the EstLink 1 cable operational, but with a reduced capacity of 358 megawatts compared to the 658 megawatts being transmitted prior to the disconnection.
The outage is one of a string of subsea incidents involving cables and pipelines.
The underwater C-Lion1 data cable connecting Finland and Germany and running near the Nord Stream gas pipeline was severed in November, in Sweden's special economic zone.
The Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were devastated by explosions in September 2022 that Russia classified as an act of international terrorism.
While the United States has long been identified as the primary suspect in the sabotage, Western media has peddled the narrative that a group of rogue Ukrainian operatives were to blame.
World
Dog Ate My Nord Stream: German Media Doubles Down on Ukrainian Connection Claim
20 November, 15:35 GMT
