EU Pins Groundless Sabotage Accusations on Russia Over Sea Cable Incident

© AP Photo / Dmitry Lovetsky A Russian Coast Guard ship patrols the Gulf of Finland waters outside a G-20 summit at a sunset in St. Petersburg, Russia on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2013 © AP Photo / Dmitry Lovetsky

Svetlana Ekimenko

Finland claimed sabotage following damage to an underwater power cable between the Nordic country and Estonia on December 25, which disrupted of electricity supply. The incident followed damage to two telecommunications cables in the Baltic Sea linking Sweden and Denmark last month.