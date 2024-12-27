https://sputnikglobe.com/20241227/eu-pins-groundless-sabotage-accusations-on-russia-over-sea-cable-incident-1121283443.html
EU Pins Groundless Sabotage Accusations on Russia Over Sea Cable Incident
EU Pins Groundless Sabotage Accusations on Russia Over Sea Cable Incident
Sputnik International
Finland claimed sabotage of an underwater power cable between the Nordic country and Estonia on December 25, which disrupted of electricity supply. That followed damage to two telecoms cables linking Sweden and Denmark last month.
2024-12-27T16:02+0000
2024-12-27T16:02+0000
2024-12-27T16:02+0000
world
russia
baltic sea
finland
sweden
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1b/1121284034_0:102:3210:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_7226b5b64806a9071ab1f67f5abf0d74.jpg
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241226/finland-estonia-underwater-power-cable-cut-helsinki-claims-sabotage-possible---1121272781.html
russia
baltic sea
finland
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1b/1121284034_265:0:2944:2009_1920x0_80_0_0_5f7546d632b9642be941993a8a479f24.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
eu pins groundless sabotage accusations on russia over sea cable incident., russophobic accusations, russia accused of undersea cable sabotage, russia accused of running sadow fleet of oil tanfkers, what are west's groundless accusations against russia, finland-estonia underwater power cable cut, finland not ruling out sabotage of underwater power cable, nord stream sabotage, nord stream explosion, nord stream terrorist attack
eu pins groundless sabotage accusations on russia over sea cable incident., russophobic accusations, russia accused of undersea cable sabotage, russia accused of running sadow fleet of oil tanfkers, what are west's groundless accusations against russia, finland-estonia underwater power cable cut, finland not ruling out sabotage of underwater power cable, nord stream sabotage, nord stream explosion, nord stream terrorist attack
EU Pins Groundless Sabotage Accusations on Russia Over Sea Cable Incident
Finland claimed sabotage following damage to an underwater power cable between the Nordic country and Estonia on December 25, which disrupted of electricity supply. The incident followed damage to two telecommunications cables in the Baltic Sea linking Sweden and Denmark last month.