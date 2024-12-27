https://sputnikglobe.com/20241227/german-president-says-dissolves-bundestag-schedules-early-elections-for-february-23-1121281976.html
German President Says Dissolves Bundestag, Schedules Early Elections for February 23
German President Says Dissolves Bundestag, Schedules Early Elections for February 23
Sputnik International
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Friday that he had decided to dissolve the Bundestag and schedule early elections for February 23.
2024-12-27T10:43+0000
2024-12-27T10:43+0000
2024-12-27T10:43+0000
world
olaf scholz
frank-walter steinmeier
europe
bundestag
free democratic party (fdp)
germany
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094652126_0:0:3076:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_495a8af39e55c5ea981d1615f3b6d7e3.jpg
"Today I have decided to dissolve the 20th Bundestag and schedule early elections for February 23 next year. The relevant notification has been sent to the Chairman of the Bundestag," the president said.Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government lost a vote of confidence in parliament on Monday, paving the way for early elections in February. The government imploded in early November after Scholz fired Finance Minister Christian Lindner, the Free Democratic Party leader, citing his unwillingness to greenlight an increase in the aid to Ukraine simultaneously with an increase in domestic spending.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/german-parliament-gives-vote-of-no-confidence-in-scholz-government-1121192157.html
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094652126_347:0:3076:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d8bcf68dce3ddac7732407690dc34801.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
dissolves bundestag, german president frank-walter steinmeier, early elections for february 23
dissolves bundestag, german president frank-walter steinmeier, early elections for february 23
German President Says Dissolves Bundestag, Schedules Early Elections for February 23
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Friday that he had decided to dissolve the Bundestag and schedule early elections for February 23.
"Today I have decided to dissolve the 20th Bundestag and schedule early elections for February 23 next year. The relevant notification has been sent to the Chairman of the Bundestag," the president said.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government
lost a vote of confidence in parliament on Monday, paving the way for early elections in February. The government imploded in early November after Scholz fired Finance Minister Christian Lindner, the Free Democratic Party leader, citing his unwillingness to greenlight an increase in the aid to Ukraine simultaneously with an increase in domestic spending.