German President Says Dissolves Bundestag, Schedules Early Elections for February 23

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Friday that he had decided to dissolve the Bundestag and schedule early elections for February 23.

"Today I have decided to dissolve the 20th Bundestag and schedule early elections for February 23 next year. The relevant notification has been sent to the Chairman of the Bundestag," the president said.Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government lost a vote of confidence in parliament on Monday, paving the way for early elections in February. The government imploded in early November after Scholz fired Finance Minister Christian Lindner, the Free Democratic Party leader, citing his unwillingness to greenlight an increase in the aid to Ukraine simultaneously with an increase in domestic spending.

