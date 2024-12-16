International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/german-parliament-gives-vote-of-no-confidence-in-scholz-government-1121192157.html
German Parliament Gives Vote of No Confidence in Scholz Government
German Parliament Gives Vote of No Confidence in Scholz Government
Sputnik International
In a vote in the Bundestag, the lower house of the German parliament, a majority of lawmakers supported a vote of no confidence in the government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, paving the way for early elections in February, the president of the Bundestag, Barbel Bas, said on Monday.
2024-12-16T16:02+0000
2024-12-16T16:05+0000
world
europe
olaf scholz
bundestag
germany
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/10/1121191997_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_33ca9b5e2bbc7ac4387545eda5c1ef77.jpg
Some 394 of the 717 lawmakers who took part in the vote voted against the vote of confidence in Scholz as a chancellor, while 207 voted in favor and 116 abstained. A minimum of 367 votes in favor or against was required for a vote of confidence or withdrawal of confidence. February 13, 2025, is set as the date for early elections due to the lack of a vote of confidence in the government and the impending dissolution of the parliament by the country's president.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/german-president-agrees-to-call-snap-election-if-parliament-votes-no-confidence-in-scholz-1120808931.html
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/10/1121191997_174:0:2905:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a4b7f4520fe7f06b69354ee4767f3ad0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
germany, bundestag, vote of no confidence, scholz, olaf scholz, scholz government
germany, bundestag, vote of no confidence, scholz, olaf scholz, scholz government

German Parliament Gives Vote of No Confidence in Scholz Government

16:02 GMT 16.12.2024 (Updated: 16:05 GMT 16.12.2024)
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky / Go to the mediabankGerman flag waves over the Reichstag
German flag waves over the Reichstag - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW, December 16 (Sputnik) - In a vote in the Bundestag, the lower house of the German parliament, a majority of lawmakers supported a vote of no confidence in the government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, paving the way for early elections in February, the president of the Bundestag, Barbel Bas, said on Monday.
Some 394 of the 717 lawmakers who took part in the vote voted against the vote of confidence in Scholz as a chancellor, while 207 voted in favor and 116 abstained.
Then-German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2024
World
German President Agrees to Call Snap Election if Parliament Votes No Confidence in Scholz
7 November, 13:51 GMT
A minimum of 367 votes in favor or against was required for a vote of confidence or withdrawal of confidence. February 13, 2025, is set as the date for early elections due to the lack of a vote of confidence in the government and the impending dissolution of the parliament by the country's president.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала