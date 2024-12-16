https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/german-parliament-gives-vote-of-no-confidence-in-scholz-government-1121192157.html

German Parliament Gives Vote of No Confidence in Scholz Government

In a vote in the Bundestag, the lower house of the German parliament, a majority of lawmakers supported a vote of no confidence in the government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, paving the way for early elections in February, the president of the Bundestag, Barbel Bas, said on Monday.

Some 394 of the 717 lawmakers who took part in the vote voted against the vote of confidence in Scholz as a chancellor, while 207 voted in favor and 116 abstained. A minimum of 367 votes in favor or against was required for a vote of confidence or withdrawal of confidence. February 13, 2025, is set as the date for early elections due to the lack of a vote of confidence in the government and the impending dissolution of the parliament by the country's president.

