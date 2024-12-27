https://sputnikglobe.com/20241227/russia-had-no-talks-with-azerbaijan-kazakhstan-to-develop-versions-of-aktau-plane-crash-1121283699.html

Russia Had No Talks With Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to Develop Versions of Aktau Plane Crash

Russia Had No Talks With Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to Develop Versions of Aktau Plane Crash

"There have been no negotiations on this issue with the foreign ministries of these countries. The investigation into the causes of the plane crash is being carried out by specialized agencies. It is obvious that there is a political order behind such malicious disinformation. We consider attempts to make publicity out of people's tragedy unworthy and unacceptable," the ministry said in a statement.An Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 plane flying from Baku to Russia’s Grozny crashed on the morning of December 25 near the city of Aktau in western Kazakhstan. According to Russia's Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya), after the plane collided with birds, the captain of the plane decided to divert to an alternate airfield in Aktau. The airline said 62 passengers and five crew members were on board. Kazakhstan's emergencies ministry said 29 people survived in the crash.

