International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241227/russia-had-no-talks-with-azerbaijan-kazakhstan-to-develop-versions-of-aktau-plane-crash-1121283699.html
Russia Had No Talks With Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to Develop Versions of Aktau Plane Crash
Russia Had No Talks With Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to Develop Versions of Aktau Plane Crash
Sputnik International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/passenger-plane-crashes-in-kazakhstan-1121265144.html
2024-12-27T13:33+0000
2024-12-27T13:33+0000
world
kazakhstan
russia
azerbaijan
russian foreign ministry
azerbaijan airlines
plane crash
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107735227_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_555628a3f558c262a2943e6cab57de03.jpg
"There have been no negotiations on this issue with the foreign ministries of these countries. The investigation into the causes of the plane crash is being carried out by specialized agencies. It is obvious that there is a political order behind such malicious disinformation. We consider attempts to make publicity out of people's tragedy unworthy and unacceptable," the ministry said in a statement.An Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 plane flying from Baku to Russia’s Grozny crashed on the morning of December 25 near the city of Aktau in western Kazakhstan. According to Russia's Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya), after the plane collided with birds, the captain of the plane decided to divert to an alternate airfield in Aktau. The airline said 62 passengers and five crew members were on board. Kazakhstan's emergencies ministry said 29 people survived in the crash.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/passenger-plane-crashes-in-kazakhstan-1121265144.html
kazakhstan
russia
azerbaijan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107735227_244:0:2975:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_95cc798c4835e2bb2083881995bb3b50.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
azerbaijan, kazakhstan, versions of aktau plane crash, russia had no talks
azerbaijan, kazakhstan, versions of aktau plane crash, russia had no talks

Russia Had No Talks With Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to Develop Versions of Aktau Plane Crash

13:33 GMT 27.12.2024
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaThe building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow.
The building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2024
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow does not hold any negotiations with representatives of the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan on the development of versions of the plane crash in Aktau, and reports about it are disinformation of political order, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"There have been no negotiations on this issue with the foreign ministries of these countries. The investigation into the causes of the plane crash is being carried out by specialized agencies. It is obvious that there is a political order behind such malicious disinformation. We consider attempts to make publicity out of people's tragedy unworthy and unacceptable," the ministry said in a statement.
An Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 plane flying from Baku to Russia’s Grozny crashed on the morning of December 25 near the city of Aktau in western Kazakhstan. According to Russia's Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya), after the plane collided with birds, the captain of the plane decided to divert to an alternate airfield in Aktau.
The wreckage of Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 lays on the ground near the airport of Aktau, Kazakhstan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2024
World
Passenger Plane Crashes in Kazakhstan
25 December, 08:12 GMT
The airline said 62 passengers and five crew members were on board. Kazakhstan's emergencies ministry said 29 people survived in the crash.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала