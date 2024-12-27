https://sputnikglobe.com/20241227/ukraines-forces-hope-for-ceasefire-with-russia-do-not-believe-it-arrives-soon-1121279784.html

Ukraine's Forces Hope For Ceasefire With Russia, Do Not Believe It Arrives Soon

Ukrainian troops hope for a break in Kiev's conflict with Russia but do not believe that it will come any time soon, media reported on Friday.

When asked about a possible ceasefire coming in 2025, Ukrainian fighters told the newspaper that they would welcome a time out, which, however, is unlikely to happen. One member of Ukraine's 33rd Mechanized Brigade said that "the morale keeps sinking lower and lower, getting worse and worse," as no one can see an end to the conflict. Unlike in earlier times of the conflict, when Kiev's forces hoped for victory, now it is "unclear," the brigade's deputy battalion commander told the newspaper. Moreover, a drone operator told the media that the Ukrainian troops often lack infantry support. "It's down to a couple of guys, and they're over 50 years old. What are they going to do?" he said. In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward initiatives for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine: Moscow will immediately cease fire and declare its readiness for negotiations after the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the territory of Russia's new regions. In addition, Kiev should declare that it is abandoning its intention to join NATO and carry out demilitarization and denazification, as well as accept a neutral, non-aligned, and non-nuclear status. The Russian leader also mentioned the lifting of sanctions against Russia.

