https://sputnikglobe.com/20241219/zelensky-may-be-ousted-if-he-tries-to-negotiate-peace-with-russia-heres-why-1121215868.html
Zelensky May Be Ousted If He Tries to Negotiate Peace With Russia: Here's Why
Zelensky May Be Ousted If He Tries to Negotiate Peace With Russia: Here's Why
Sputnik International
At his year-end press conference Thursday, Russia's president reiterated Moscow's readiness to negotiate an end to the conflict in Ukraine, on the condition that it is reached with "legitimate" Ukrainian representatives. That may prove a tall order for Ukraine's authorities, says veteran international affairs observer Paulo Raffone.
2024-12-19T17:14+0000
2024-12-19T17:14+0000
2024-12-19T17:17+0000
volodymyr zelensky
russia
ukraine
analysis
vladimir putin
boris johnson
kiev
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/10/1120901804_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_dae58c94b4f9e621e783203001c0a4bf.jpg
President Putin has indicated that Russia remains ready to discuss an end to hostilities in Ukraine, but only if it leads to a lasting peace - and not merely a ceasefire, and if Kiev is genuinely ready to make compromises.Russia "can sign an agreement only with someone who is legitimate," Putin emphasized, recalling Volodymyr Zelensky's loss of legitimacy in Moscow's eyes after the cancellation of elections in spring 2024.Otherwise, Russia has no preconditions for negotiations, and is ready for talks grounded in the Istanbul peace deal, sabotaged by the West in 2022, and current conditions on the battlefield, according to Putin."We essentially reached an agreement in Istanbul in 2022. Then for some reason Ukraine refused. Well, it's clear why - because your ally, Mr. [Boris] Johnson came [to Kiev] and said Ukraine needs to fight to the last Ukrainian. That's what they're doing now. They're running out of Ukrainians who would like to fight. I don't think there are any left. We are prepared. But the other side must be prepared as well to negotiate and to compromise," Putin said.Time for Talks?"In this framework, Putin’s openness to negotiate without preconditions signals that the dialogue is ongoing," Raffone said."It is very possible that in the first quarter 2025 a 'truce' may be reached with Russia so that Zelensky can call for elections. The real negotiations Russia-Ukraine can start only with the new elected president of Ukraine," Raffone emphasized, highlighting Putin's comments Thursday on the central importance of the political legitimacy of the government in Kiev for Moscow.Beyond UkraineUltimately, Raffone expects the Ukraine crisis to be just one factor weighing in "in the global negotiations that will necessarily take place as of 2025.""Russia's cornerstone is the UN system centered on the existing Security Council, where the coordination with China will continue. It is in this framework that one can read Putin's readiness to meet with the new US president, [Donald] Trump," the observer believes.And there are other areas which could play into Russia-US cooperation in the coming years, if the two countries play their cards right, according to Raffone, among them the issue of terrorism in the form of political assassinations - highlighted most recently by the murder of Russian Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops chief General Igor Kirillov this week.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/ukraines-former-pm-reveals-how-zelensky-transformed-from-stage-actor-to-american-puppet-1110487778.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241218/killing-generals-in-their-hometowns-not-a-smart-thing-to-do--trumps-envoy-on-kirillovs-murder-1121207458.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/every-third-us-citizen-believes-in-conspiracy-around-attempts-on-trumps-life---poll-1120484793.html
russia
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/10/1120901804_160:0:2891:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1493dabb06a9101499454d04d28dec6b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
can russia and ukraine reach peace, will zelensky survive politically, what would radicals do if zelensky sought peace
can russia and ukraine reach peace, will zelensky survive politically, what would radicals do if zelensky sought peace
Zelensky May Be Ousted If He Tries to Negotiate Peace With Russia: Here's Why
17:14 GMT 19.12.2024 (Updated: 17:17 GMT 19.12.2024)
At his year-end press conference Thursday, Russia's president reiterated Moscow's readiness to negotiate an end to the conflict in Ukraine, on the condition that it is reached with "legitimate" Ukrainian representatives. That may prove a tall order for Ukraine's authorities, says veteran international affairs observer Paulo Raffone.
President Putin has indicated
that Russia remains ready to discuss an end to hostilities in Ukraine, but only if it leads to a lasting peace - and not merely a ceasefire, and if Kiev is genuinely ready to make compromises.
Russia "can sign an agreement only with someone who is legitimate," Putin emphasized, recalling Volodymyr Zelensky's loss of legitimacy
in Moscow's eyes after the cancellation of elections in spring 2024.
Otherwise, Russia has no preconditions for negotiations, and is ready for talks grounded in the Istanbul peace deal, sabotaged by the West in 2022, and current conditions on the battlefield, according to Putin.
"We essentially reached an agreement in Istanbul
in 2022. Then for some reason Ukraine refused. Well, it's clear why - because your ally, Mr. [Boris] Johnson came [to Kiev] and said Ukraine needs to fight to the last Ukrainian
. That's what they're doing now. They're running out of Ukrainians who would like to fight. I don't think there are any left. We are prepared. But the other side must be prepared as well to negotiate and to compromise," Putin said.
"The fact that Zelensky has officially stated that 'Donbass and Crimea cannot be reconquered' is a precise indication that Trump’s message that 'you must negotiate achievable results' passed through to Ukraine," Paulo Raffone, director of the CIPI Foundation, a Brussels-based geopolitical affairs think tank, told Sputnik.
"In this framework, Putin’s openness to negotiate without preconditions signals that the dialogue is ongoing," Raffone said.
"It will be difficult for Zelensky to remain in power while negotiating under such circumstances," however, the observer noted, pointing, perhaps, to the outsized political influence and power held by ultra-right radicals in Kiev - who tried to oust Zelensky in 2019 after he proposed moving forward with the Minsk Agreements on Donbass peace.
"It is very possible that in the first quarter 2025 a 'truce' may be reached with Russia so that Zelensky can call for elections. The real negotiations Russia-Ukraine can start only with the new elected president of Ukraine," Raffone emphasized, highlighting Putin's comments Thursday on the central importance of the political legitimacy of the government in Kiev for Moscow.
Ultimately, Raffone expects the Ukraine crisis to be just one factor weighing in "in the global negotiations that will necessarily take place as of 2025."
"Russia's cornerstone is the UN system centered on the existing Security Council, where the coordination with China will continue. It is in this framework that one can read Putin's readiness to meet with the new US president, [Donald] Trump," the observer believes.
And there are other areas which could play into Russia-US cooperation in the coming years, if the two countries play their cards right, according to Raffone, among them the issue of terrorism in the form of political assassinations - highlighted most recently by the murder
of Russian Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops chief General Igor Kirillov this week.
"The issue of assassinations of civilian and military leaders has affected several countries for some time. Russia’s point is that such assassinations are terrorist acts that should be addressed also by other countries. Also Trump has been the target of such an attempted assassination. The issue of such assassinations should be a concern to address together with all other countries affected. It’s a new possible channel for the direct dialogue Russia-US," Raffone summed up.