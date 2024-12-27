https://sputnikglobe.com/20241227/us-citizen-spector-passed-data-to-pentagon-for-genetic-screening-system-of-russians---fsb-1121280878.html
US Citizen Spector Passed Data to Pentagon for Genetic Screening System of Russians - FSB
US citizen Gene Spector convicted in Russia handed over to the Pentagon information for the creation of a high-speed genetic screening system for the Russian population by the United States, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.
"The US citizen, acting in the interests of the Pentagon and its affiliated commercial organization, collected and transmitted to a foreign party various information on biotechnological and biomedical topics, including those constituting state secrets, for the subsequent creation by the United States of a high-speed genetic screening system for the Russian population," the report read.Earlier in December, the Moscow City Court sentenced Spector to 15 years in prison for espionage.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US citizen Gene Spector convicted in Russia handed over to the Pentagon information for the creation of a high-speed genetic screening system for the Russian population by the United States, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.
"The US citizen, acting in the interests of the Pentagon
and its affiliated commercial organization, collected and transmitted to a foreign party various information on biotechnological
and biomedical topics, including those constituting state secrets, for the subsequent creation by the United States of a high-speed genetic screening system for the Russian population," the report read.
Earlier in December, the Moscow City Court sentenced Spector to 15 years in prison for espionage.