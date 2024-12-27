https://sputnikglobe.com/20241227/us-citizen-spector-passed-data-to-pentagon-for-genetic-screening-system-of-russians---fsb-1121280878.html

US Citizen Spector Passed Data to Pentagon for Genetic Screening System of Russians - FSB

US Citizen Spector Passed Data to Pentagon for Genetic Screening System of Russians - FSB

Sputnik International

US citizen Gene Spector convicted in Russia handed over to the Pentagon information for the creation of a high-speed genetic screening system for the Russian population by the United States, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.

2024-12-27T07:00+0000

2024-12-27T07:00+0000

2024-12-27T07:00+0000

world

russia

pentagon

moscow city court

russian federal security service (fsb)

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/15952/55/159525509_0:0:600:338_1920x0_80_0_0_53ed3a59d48cc8ed35fcdba1759ea226.jpg

"The US citizen, acting in the interests of the Pentagon and its affiliated commercial organization, collected and transmitted to a foreign party various information on biotechnological and biomedical topics, including those constituting state secrets, for the subsequent creation by the United States of a high-speed genetic screening system for the Russian population," the report read.Earlier in December, the Moscow City Court sentenced Spector to 15 years in prison for espionage.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/us-military-biological-footprint-expands-rapidly-in-africa---russian-defense-ministry-1121252582.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us citizen gene spector, russian federal security service, high-speed genetic screening system