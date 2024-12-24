https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/us-military-biological-footprint-expands-rapidly-in-africa---russian-defense-ministry-1121252582.html

Pentagon’s African Biolabs: Russia Warns of a Global Pathogen Threat

The US military-biological presence on the African continent is growing at a rapid pace, Deputy Chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Forces of the Russian armed forces Major General Aleksey Rtishev said on Tuesday.

"The documents at our disposal confirm that the US military-biological presence on the African continent is increasing rapidly," Rtishev told a briefing. The United States deployed branches of naval military medical center in Ghana and Djibouti, Rtishev added. American specialists capable of enhancing the pathogenic functions of microorganisms are actively working in Africa, Rtishev said. He added that the US government views the region as a rich reservoir of dangerous infectious agents and a testing ground for experimental drugs, and Washington is using a biological risk management system in Africa that has already been tested in Georgia and Ukraine.The US is actively engaged in: According to Aleksey Rtishev, Washington is deliberately exploiting the economic challenges African nations face in the health sector to organize research initiatives, the general warns. Rtishev noted that the US fears that Russia and China could expose American military and biological programs. The United States often does not disclose the ultimate goals of its experiments to partners, who are often unaware of the risks involved, he said.

